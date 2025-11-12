Sunsure Energy says its hybrid power agreement with Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd marks a step toward industrial decarbonisation through round-the-clock renewable supply.From pv magazine India Sunsure Energy has signed a long-term agreement with Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd (DFPCL) to supply hybrid renewable power combining solar and wind to DFPCL's facility in Raigad, Maharashtra. The round-the-clock (RTC) supply totals 19.36 MW, comprising 8.86 MW (13.29 MWp) of solar and 10.5 MW of wind power. Sunsure will generate the hybrid power from its solar plant ...

