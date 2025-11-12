One of the world's largest high-speed gas engine power plants will provide 450 MW of scalable power

Power plant to support grid stability in Southeast England, powering up to 1 million homes near London

INNIO Group and Clarke Energy are helping to deliver one of the world's largest high-speed gas engine peaking power plants in Thurrock, England. The two companies already signed a contract to this effect in 2024. The 450-MW flexible generation facility is being constructed by Statera Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of flexible energy assets. With full operations targeted for late 2026, it is expected to provide enough power for up to 1 million homes in Southeast England-helping to support the UK's energy resilience strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112767813/en/

Thurrock Flexible Generation Project (c) Statera Energy

As the UK transitions to renewables, grid stability is more critical than ever. The Thurrock Flexible Generation Project is designed to respond rapidly to fluctuations in supply and demand, ensuring reliable electricity during peak periods and when renewable output varies. Located near London, the plant plays an important role in balancing the capital's energy needs, supporting the UK's secure, low-carbon future.

"This project sets a new benchmark for grid flexibility in the UK. With scalable, reliable, and future-ready energy, we're helping accelerate the UK's shift toward a more resilient power infrastructure," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, President CEO of INNIO Group.

Matt Arnold, Director of BESS Flex-Gen at Statera Energy, stated: "Thurrock Power is a key milestone in Statera's mission to deliver cost-effective flexibility at scale. As the UK's largest flexible generation site, it will help balance the grid and support renewables. Clarke Energy and INNIO's Jenbacher technology offer speed, fuel flexibility, and reliability key for energy security in a decarbonizing system."

INNIO's energy solution combines high electrical efficiency, rapid start-up in less than 5 minutes, and cost advantages over alternative technologies. Its scalable deployment allows for high efficiency at partial loads. This flexibility enables the plant to swiftly respond to fluctuations in electricity supply and demand. The Jenbacher "Ready for H2" engines in Thurrock will operate primarily on natural gas but are designed to run on a variety of fuel blends, including biomethane and hydrogen.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myplant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for data center power infrastructure, distributed power generation, and compression applications. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to drive the energy transition across the energy value chain and ensures reliable energy supply even where the grid is not available.

For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at innio.com. Follow INNIO Group on X and LinkedIn.

INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myplant are trademarks or registered trademarks of the INNIO Group, or one of its subsidiaries, in the European Union, the United States and in other countries. For a list of INNIO Group trademarks, please visit innio.com/trademarks. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

About Statera Energy

Statera Energy is a UK-based energy company that develops, owns, and operates flexible generation, battery storage, pumped hydro and green hydrogen projects. These assets will help the UK build more renewable energy, more quickly, by providing the flexible capacity needed to balance the future grid whilst lowering carbon emissions and delivering best value for energy users. Statera has over 2.1GW of assets delivered or under construction, and plans to deliver 8GW of flexibility assets by 2030 and has a total pipeline of over 16GW. For more information visit www.stateraenergy.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112767813/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Susanne Reichelt

INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 2382

susanne.reichelt@innio.com