Hong Kong Tourism Board: Rejuvenate with Hong Kong Cyclothon, Hidden Wellness Gems and More in the Vibrant Asian City

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of Asia's top wellness destinations, Hong Kong blends vibrant city energy with crisp autumn air, scenic coastal trails, and tranquil escapes around every corner.

When the 2025 Sun Hung Kai PropertiesHong Kong Cyclothon returns on 30 November, the city will once again transform into a thrilling stage for cyclists from around the world. After racing into the excitement, riders can slow down and savour Hong Kong's restorative side - from the latest sports and leisure landmarks to seaside strolls - for the perfect way to refresh body and mind this season.

Cyclothon Carnival - The Ultimate Wellness Playground

The Hong Kong Cyclothon is the city's largest annual cycling event, where thousands of elite athletes and everyday riders pedal side by side through one of the world's most cinematic urban backdrops - the signature Victoria Harbour.

While cyclists ride in various races and activities, the Cyclothon Carnival in the West Kowloon Cultural District welcomes all activity lovers to immerse themselves in a plethora of wellness and entertainment experiences.

In the Carnival, workshops led by professional coaches range from classic workouts to emerging sports. The penny-farthing experience introduces participants to the unique high wheeler that dates to the Victoria era, while padel workshops put the spotlight on the new sport that has been sweeping the globe. Stretching, Zumba, and more keep the energy high, while live busking sets the perfect vibe to chill. Refuel with coffee, snacks, gelato, and beer from local food booths, or browse the sports-themed marketplace for sports gear and tech from local and international brands.

For detailed programmes in the Hong Kong Cyclothon and Cyclothon Carnival, please visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/cyclothon/carnival.html.

Get Moving at the City's Newest Waterfront Sports & Leisure Hub

Spanning 1.3 million square feet between Wu Kai Sha and Sai Kung, GO PARK Sai Sha is Hong Kong's newest landmark for movement, wellness, lifestyle and fun on the waterfront.

At GO PARK Sports, athletes and beginners alike can dive into a world of activity, from community tracks for both cycling and running built for professional events to Hong Kong's only dedicated outdoor pickleball courts. The complex also features the city's only public golf driving range equipped with advanced Trackman radar technology, plus padel courts, tennis courts, football pitch, lacrosse fields, a balance-bike area and multi-purpose courts.

Down by the water, GO PARK Aqua invites visitors to explore Hong Kong's idyllic coastal side with kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, wingfoiling and snorkelling - all set against Sai Sha's scenic shoreline. Travelers can hop on a boat adventure to Sham Chung, a quaint Hakka village nestled among lush nature and geological wonders, where they can enjoy handline fishing and a sumptuous seafood lunch that highlight the local fishing heritage.

Stroll and Workout in New Spaces Facing Victoria Harbour Panorama

Hong Kong's reimagined waterfronts invite visitors to move and unwind along the city's most scenic shoreline. As part of the plan to open up iconic harbourfronts to locals and travellers, two new shoreline connections - the East Coast Boardwalk in North Point and the Kai Tak GreenWay at Kai Tak Promenade and Shing Fung Road Park in Kai Tak Development area - offer fresh ways to experience Victoria Harbour at different perspectives from both sides of the harbour.

At the East Coast Boardwalk, visitors can stroll, jog, or cycle beside the water while taking in sweeping views. Families can enjoy wave-inspired play zones, outdoor fitness stations, a fishing platform, and sunset-facing seating, mostly sheltered beneath the highway.

Across the water, the Kai Tak GreenWay at Kai Tak Promenade and Shing Fung Road Park follows the path of the city's historic airport runway, now reborn as a green corridor of shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrian within open promenades, and leisure spaces for the community to gather, relax and explore at their own pace.

From high-energy Cyclothon Carnival, new sports and leisure landmarks to serene waterfronts, Hong Kong has it all. Now is the perfect time for visitors to lace up their sneakers and plan a revitalising escape to rediscover the city's rejuvenating spirit.

