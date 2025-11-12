Clarke Energy and INNIO Collaborate on Landmark Project with Statera Energy to Support UK Grid Stability

Clarke Energy and INNIO Group have now completed delivery of the full fleet of "Ready for H2" Jenbacher J624 engines at Statera Energy's project in Thurrock.

Thurrock Power, a 450MW flexible generation plant, will support grid stability and flexibility in Southeast England and power up to 1 million UK homes once fully operational.

The project sits alongside Thurrock Storage, a 300 MW co-located battery energy storage system, designed to integrate with intermittent renewables.

LIVERPOOL, England, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Energy, a Rehlko company, and INNIO Group have now supplied the full fleet of Jenbacher J624 engines to one of the world's largest gas engine peaking stations in Thurrock, England. It is being constructed by Statera Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of flexible energy assets. With full operations targeted for late 2026, the project will have the capacity to power up to 1 million UK homes.

Once energised, the project will deliver up to 450 MW of flexible, fast-start power. Its strategic positioning near London means Thurrock Power, along with Statera's co-located operational 300 MW battery storage site, will deliver essential grid flexibility and play a key role in balancing the capital's energy system. It also underscores Rehlko's role in shaping the future of distributed energy systems.

Unmatched Flexibility and Efficiency

The Jenbacher energy solution combines high electrical efficiency, rapid start-up in less than 5 minutes, cost advantages over medium-speed engines and simple-cycle gas turbines, and faster construction timelines compared to these alternative technologies. Its scalable deployment allows for high efficiency at partial loads, with power generation ramping from as low as 2.25 MW to the full 450 MW capacity. This flexibility enables the plant to swiftly respond to fluctuations in electricity supply and demand. Supported by Rehlko's expertise in energy innovation, Clarke Energy delivers solutions that enable grid resilience and decarbonisation.

The plant will operate primarily on pipeline gas and is designed to run on a variety of fuel blends, including biomethane and hydrogen. This supports the transition to a net-zero energy system as the gas grid evolves towards decarbonisation.

Building on a Proven Partnership

The project marks the second major collaboration between Statera Energy, Clarke Energy and INNIO Group, following the successful deployment of the Creyke Beck Power flexible generation project in Cottingham, Humberside.

Matt Arnold, Director of BESS & Flex-Gen at Statera Energy stated:

"Thurrock Power represents a significant milestone for Statera. Once operational, it will be the UK's largest flexible generation project, providing critical capacity to balance the grid and enable the transition to a renewables-led energy system. Together with Thurrock Storage, our sites support grid resilience and energy security. We selected Clarke Energy and INNIO Group's Jenbacher technology for their rapid deployment capabilities, fuel flexibility, and exceptional start-up performance - essential features for meeting the UK's evolving energy demands."

Ben Wilson, Managing Director of Clarke Energy, added:

"We are honoured to support Statera Energy in delivering this industry-leading flexible generation plant. INNIO Group's Jenbacher innovative gas engines provide unmatched responsiveness and scalability, ensuring reliable power when and where it's needed. As the UK integrates more renewable energy, facilities like this will be essential to maintaining grid stability."

This groundbreaking project highlights the increasing need for fast-acting, dispatchable power to complement intermittent renewable generation, reinforcing the role of advanced engine-based technology in the UK's evolving energy landscape and demonstrating Rehlko and Clarke Energy's technical leadership in flexible, low-carbon solutions.

About Clarke Energy



Clarke Energy, a Rehlko Company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation, and long-term maintenance of distributed energy solutions. Clarke Energy can delivery complex installations and microgrids incorporating gas engine CHP units, battery energy storage systems, biogas upgrading systems and solar photovoltaic units. Clarke Energy can supply solutions including a range of low carbon or decarbonised fuels including biogas, renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen. Clarke Energy operates in 27 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,400 staff and has over 10GW of power generation, 1.4GW of which is from biogas, a renewable fuel.

www.clarke-energy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/clarke-energy/.

About Statera Energy

Statera Energy is a UK-based energy company that develops, owns, and operates flexible generation, battery storage, pumped hydro and green hydrogen projects. These assets will help the UK build more renewable energy, more quickly, by providing the flexible capacity needed to balance the future grid whilst lowering carbon emissions and delivering best value for energy users. Statera has over 2.1GW of assets delivered or under construction, and plans to deliver 8GW of flexibility assets by 2030 and has a total pipeline of over 16GW. For more information visit www.stateraenergy.co.uk.

