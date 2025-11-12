Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, India Honoured with the Global Emergence Wellness Award at the House of Commons, London

Award recognizes India's Ancient Wisdom-Future Wellness vision and Swastik's leadership in holistic health and global wellbeing innovation

LONDON and PUNE, India, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, India's pioneering holistic wellness destination in Pune Maharashtra, has been conferred with the Global Emergence Wellness Award at the House of Commons, London, in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the advancement of holistic health and global wellness leadership.

The award was presented by Ms. Uma Kumaran, Member of Parliament, United Kingdom, during a ceremony hosted by Crescent Meditours (UK) Ltd. The recognition highlights Swastik Wellbeing's global commitment to reimagining wellness as a multidimensional pursuit that unites traditional Indian healing sciences with modern therapeutic innovations.

Guided by its philosophy centred on the five dimensions of life - Health, Wealth, Love, Bliss, and Spirituality - Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary has redefined the modern wellness paradigm to wellbeing through immersive and transformative experiences that nurture mind, body, and spirit in harmony.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition at such a prestigious global forum," said Ms.Anushree Nyati, Director, Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary. "This award validates our mission to bring India's ancient wisdom to the global stage through experiences that restore balance, promote inner peace, and redefine modern wellbeing."

The accolade follows Swastik Wellbeing's impactful global debut at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, where the brand introduced its 'Ancient Wisdom-Future Wellness' philosophy - a seamless integration of traditional knowledge systems with contemporary science and design.

With this international honour, Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary strengthens its position as a global ambassador of India's wellness excellence, symbolizing the country's growing influence in holistic health tourism and integrative healing.

The recognition further reinforces Swastik Wellbeing's vision to position India as a global epicentre of holistic healing, wellness innovation, and conscious luxury rooted in timeless Indian traditions.

About Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary

Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary is a luxury wellness destination from India that harmoniously integrates traditional Indian wisdom with contemporary scientific and therapeutic practices.

