Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
12-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

12/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                            Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited 
 
113628767   Ordinary shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid               Equity shares KYG7948E1026 --  
                                             (transition) 

Issuer Name: Triple Point Venture VCT Plc 
 
                                             Closed-ended 
4951749    Venture Shares of 1p each; fully paid                   investment   GB00BDTYGZ09 --  
                                             funds 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                             Debt and 
141900    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like   IE00B579F325 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
405000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like   IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
1142000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like   IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
14000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid              debt-like   IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
516312    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like   IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Debt and 
396313    Class 314 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge  debt-like   XS2736750279 --  
       Capital Ltd due 05/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities 
     GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
30000     GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like   XS2656469561 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
49000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid    debt-like   DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 
 
       Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC  Debt and 
90000     Securities; fully paid                           debt-like   XS2115336336 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
650000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid       debt-like   FR0013416716 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: GREAT SOUTHERN COPPER PLC 
 
328355    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid                Equity shares GB00BLB5BF24 --  
                                             (transition) 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
226500    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid                Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                             (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
14000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like   GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
253000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid         debt-like   GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
                                             Debt and 
12000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid              debt-like   XS2376095068 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
20000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid         debt-like   GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                             Debt and 
170000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like   XS2940466316 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia 
 
       Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
500000000   of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each in excess    debt-like   XS3227715334 --  
       thereof)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: Atlas Funding 2025-2 PLC 
 
       Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
4500000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212017688 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
324000000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212016102 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
19800000   (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212016284 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
7200000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212016524 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
5400000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212016870 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
3600000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212017175 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 
 
 
       Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/07/2067; fully paid;  Debt and 
3600000    (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral    debt-like   XS3212017506 --  
       multiples of GBP1,000)                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
9330000    Securities due 12/11/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to    Securitised  XS3178388750 --  
       bearer of GBP1,000.00 each)                        derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
149100    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like   JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
15500     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                       debt-like   GB00B15KY328 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
9600     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                        debt-like   JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
12000     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                        debt-like   GB00B15KY658 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
500      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid              debt-like   JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
10500     WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like   JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
32600     WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid               debt-like   JE00B2NFTG43 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
35000     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                     debt-like   JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
28500     WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00B2NFTF36 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
5900     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
45800     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
15500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like   JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
15000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid             debt-like   JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
500      WisdomTree Corn; fully paid                        debt-like   JE00BN7KB441 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
86000     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like   GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
23500     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                        debt-like   JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
57000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like   JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
152000    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                       debt-like   GB00B15KYB02 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
140300    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
66800     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
87000     WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like   JE00BYQY7H96 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
1200     WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD; fully paid                 debt-like   JE00B68GRJ90 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
1500     WisdomTree Short EUR Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid             debt-like   JE00B3N9C970 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                             Debt and 
850      Leverage Shares 3x Long ARKK Innovation ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like   XS2663694847 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
620000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid        debt-like   XS2901882618 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
55000     Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like   XS2779861249 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
450000    Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like   XS2399364319 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
49000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                    debt-like   JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
484000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                   debt-like   JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
17000     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid                  debt-like   JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
68000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid     debt-like   JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
3500     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid                 debt-like   JE00B588CD74 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
6300     (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid         debt-like   GB00B00FHZ82 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
2000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid         debt-like   JE00B766LB87 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                             Debt and 
56000     WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid          debt-like   JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                             Debt and 
467000    WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid              debt-like   IE00BLRPRJ20 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
47000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid             debt-like   XS2819843223 --  
                                             securities 
 
 
                                             Debt and 
95000     WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like   IE00B8K7KM88 --  
                                             securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 407890 
EQS News ID:  2227984 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2227984&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
