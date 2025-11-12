During T20 South Africa 2025, SureFlow Will Join Global Discussions on the Role of Technology in the Energy Transition

The European company joins global leaders and experts at the world forum, sharing how its technology contributes to the transition towards a more sustainable energy future

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2025, global leaders will meet in South Africa for the G20 Summit, where one of the key agenda items will be ensuring that the energy transition and sustainable development advance in an achievable way worldwide. The Think 20 (T20), the G20's policy advisory network, will bring together global experts to address these challenges.

Europe enters the summit with a strong climate policy framework. The European Commission's strategy towards carbon neutrality has built solid regulatory foundations, yet the region still faces rising energy prices. Households and businesses bear higher bills, a pressing reality in a green transition where progress often lags. This tension between ambition and affordability remains one of Europe's greatest challenges: ensuring that decarbonisation is economically viable for all.

As noted by the European Commission last October, the processes underpinning this transition are slower than required, limiting the deployment of renewables, the expansion and modernisation of power grids. In response, the Commission has set out seven priority actions to reduce energy costs and streamline permitting for new projects.

Against this backdrop, regulation alone cannot deliver the change required. Technology and innovation have become the true drivers of progress. Real-time monitoring solutions can transform climate targets into measurable results.

Technologies powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are redefining this approach. While achieving a fully renewable energy system within current timelines remains ambitious, the integration of these technologies enables existing infrastructures to be modernised and provides users, households, businesses and municipalities with a clearer understanding of their utility networks, helping them make informed, sustainable decisions.

As global leaders discuss the energy transition in South Africa, SureFlow will showcase how data intelligence can accelerate the G20's sustainability commitments. The company will feature at G20 South Africa 2025, an official T20 side event, hosting its panel "Smart Cities in Action: Data Intelligence for Sustainable Urban Living." The session, bringing together participants in Dubai and online from across the world, will showcase live demonstrations and data-led discussions illustrating how AI and IoT are transforming utility management and empowering communities to build smarter, more efficient cities.

With operations in the United Kingdom, across Europe and the United Arab Emirates, SureFlow has established itself as a European leader in technology for energy efficiency. Its AI and IoT-driven systems enable households, businesses and public authorities to monitor and optimise energy consumption in real time, providing scalable and affordable tools that support sustainability commitments.

"Our platform acts as an Intelligent Guardian, detecting anomalies, identifying patterns and guiding users towards more sustainable energy use," said Sébastien Dui, CEO and Founder of SureFlow.

By turning information into actionable insight, SureFlow helps detect leaks, uncover hidden consumption and address inefficiencies through predictive intelligence. Designed with a do-it-yourself (DIY) approach, its solutions are easy to install and allow rapid, large-scale deployment, while ensuring data privacy and security through advanced encryption and full anonymisation.

As Europe accelerates towards climate neutrality, SureFlow is emerging as a strategic technology partner that makes sustainability tangible.

