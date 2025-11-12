DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1029.2359 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85379 CODE: CI2G LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2G LN LEI Code: 549300S4UQDTVETEUI75 Sequence No.: 407935 EQS News ID: 2228248 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 12, 2025 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)