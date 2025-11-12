Anzeige
Dow Jones News
12.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (EAHG LN) 
Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Nov-2025 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.1993 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9111 
 
CODE: EAHG LN 
 
ISIN: LU2368674045 
 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:     LU2368674045 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     EAHG LN 
LEI Code:   213800MNGINQA3GWTZ79 
Sequence No.: 407968 
EQS News ID:  2228314 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.