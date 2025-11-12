Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's drill contractor has mobilized to site and that drilling has commenced on the Phase II exploration program at the 100% owned Coyote Basin Uranium Project.

The Phase II exploration drilling program consists of two parts. Part 1 will consist of the drilling of approximately 35 reverse circulation holes totaling approximately 17,000 ft (5,300 m) that will be focused on the key historical resource-bearing locations identified by previous operators and during the Company's June mapping and prospecting program (see Figures 1 and 2). Drilling under Part 1 of the Phase II program is anticipated to take six to eight weeks to complete. The entire Phase II exploration plan to evaluate the historical resource estimate at Coyote Basin consists of 50 to 70 holes totaling approximately 33,000 ft (10,000 m). The location of all Part 2 holes will be contingent on the results of Part 1 and will require a separate exploration permit from the BLM and DMRS.

"Homeland and our shareholders have been eagerly anticipating the commencement of our maiden drilling campaign at Coyote Basin since the inception of the Company in March. Our initial drilling efforts will focus on the southernmost two of the three mineralized areas defined in the late 1970s by the previous operator Western Mining with the objective of initiating the conversion of the known historical uranium resources to modern resource standards," stated Roger Lemaitre, President and CEO, Homeland Uranium.

Holes drilled during the maiden drilling program will be spaced approximately 200 m apart. Each hole will be probed using a wireline gamma tool which can detect uranium in-situ and all cuttings will be scanned using a handheld X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer as a tool to enhance sample selection for assaying.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Cross Bones uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

The Coyote Basin Project is reported by Energy Metals Corporation in its quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis dated September 30, 2006 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to contain an estimated historical resource of 8,850,000 tons grading 0.20% U3O8 and 0.10% V2O5 totaling 35.4 million pounds of U3O8 and 17.7 million pounds of V205 (see Energy Metal's SEC disclosure at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1361605/000106299306003601/exhibit99-2.htm). This resource was calculated by the previous project operator, Western Mining Resources, based on a 1978-79 program of surface sampling, coring, drill hole chip sampling and gamma logging of 24 widely spaced holes (private internal report, Western Mining, Executive Summary, Coyote Basin Uranium District, Rio Blanco and Moffat Counties, State of Colorado, January, 1980).

The Company is not treating the Coyote Basin historical resource estimate as current mineral resources and the reader is cautioned not to rely on either of these estimates. A Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical resources from the project as current mineral resources or mineral reserves nor can the Company or the Qualified Person comment on the quality or verify the data obtained from the assay sampling programs from the project that were used to determine these historical resource estimates, as such information was not included in the historical reports acquired by Homeland. The Company is not treating the historical resource estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company and the Qualified Person is unable to compare the historical resource estimate to the CIM's current resource classification system at this time. The Coyote Basin Project any future NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate will require considerable further evaluation which will include completion of the Phase I drilling program and may require addition drilling to follow-up Phase 1 results.

Qualified Person

Nancy Normore., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

