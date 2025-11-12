Atos International: Atos launches Atos AMOS-AI with Red Hat OpenShift AI, a flexible hybrid and multi-cloud solution to support organizations retain data control and cloud sovereignty

Press Release

Atos launches Atos AMOS-AI with Red Hat OpenShift AI, a flexible hybrid and multi-cloud solution to support organizations retain data control and cloud sovereignty

Paris, France - November 12, 2025 - Atos , a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announced the launch of Atos Managed OpenShift AI (AMOS-AI), which brings AI-driven automation and predictive analytics to its open, managed Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), supporting hybrid and multi-cloud adoption. By Integrating Red Hat OpenShift AI, a flexible, scalable Enterprise grade generative AI and machine learning operations (MLOps) platform, Atos AMOS-AI offers a fully auditable agnostic-platform allowing customers to train, deploy, and manage AI models securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments located in a specific country or region.

This level of flexibility helps organizations to meet national and regional data protection requirements while retaining the agility and scalability offered by a cloud-native platform. By mitigating risk and allowing seamless movement of data and workloads, Atos AMOS-AI empowers customers to maintain comprehensive control over their data and achieve cloud sovereignty amid evolving regulatory complexities. The platform is engineered to manage the entire lifecycle-including data preparation, model training, deployment, and ongoing monitoring-within a unified and consistent hybrid cloud environment. Atos AMOS-AI also encompasses a broad suite of services, spanning data governance and security to the modernization of legacy data pipelines.

The addition of AI into the Atos AMOS platform enables customers to automate processes, strengthen security, accelerate innovation, and address the challenges associated with operationalizing AI. Coupled with Atos Polaris AI Platform, it extends the possibilities for customers to design autonomous Agentic AI agents, enabling orchestration, and execution of business and software-engineering workflows in an open secure, hybrid, multi-cloud environment.

Many organizations face difficulties transitioning from AI pilot projects to full-scale production. Proofs-of-concept conducted by Atos and Red Hat within the public sector and industries governed by stringent data regulations have demonstrated the capability of Atos AMOS-AI to deliver measurable business outcomes aligned with customer expectations.

Atos AMOS-AI integrates Red Hat OpenShift AI, designed for the development, deployment and management of Generative AI and ML models critical to maintaining a competitive edge in sovereign cloud environments. Leveraging Atos' extensive managed services expertise, this service offering builds upon over a decade of collaboration between Atos and Red Hat, underpinned by a mutual dedication to enterprise open source technologies and cloud innovation.

Michael Kollar, EVP, Head of Cloud & Modern Infrastructure business line, Atos said: "The established stability and scalability of Red Hat OpenShift, now enhanced with AI capabilities, offers a dependable solution for mid-market and large enterprises with high-stakes projects. This platform enables organizations to mitigate risks during digital transformation while ensuring data protection within a unified and sovereign hybrid cloud environment. Through our collaboration with Red Hat OpenShift for AI, Atos is delivering an advanced infrastructure platform designed to support our joint clients' journey to becoming agentic enterprises, with accelerated time-to-value and reduced operational complexity."

Penny Philpott, Vice President, Ecosystems EMEA, Red Hat said: "Many organizations are navigating the dual priorities of implementing an effective AI strategy while adhering to a complex landscape of data regulations. Our collaboration with Atos directly addresses this challenge. Atos AMOS-AI, built on Red Hat OpenShift AI, provides the flexible, consistent hybrid cloud platform needed to operationalize AI with the control and sovereignty that modern business operations demand."

