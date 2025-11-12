Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025 09:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Investment Bank: NIB reports solid financial results for third quarter 2025

  • During Q1-Q3/2025, NIB's new financing was EUR 2,686 million (EUR 2,442 million in the same period last year)
  • New financing committed amounted to EUR 3,533 million (EUR 3,227 million)
  • Net interest income was EUR 262 million (EUR 244 million) and net profit EUR 229 million (EUR 198 million)

André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO said in his commentary: "NIB continued to deliver strong results during the first nine months of the year. The level of new financing surpassed last year's levels reaching EUR 2.7 billion during the first nine months. Higher financing volumes had a positive impact on NIB's core earnings, with net interest income increasing by 7% compared to the same period last year."

NIB introduced a Sustainability-linked Loans financing Bond (SLLB) Framework during the quarter. It complements and expands its sustainability offering to support clients transition efforts while offering investors an opportunity to engage in Nordic-Baltic companies transition pathways. The framework enables NIB to issue bonds to finance a portfolio of selected sustainability-linked loans (SLLs).

Building on this, the Bank issued its inaugural SLLB later in September, and became the first supranational, sovereign and agency (SSA) issuer to launch such an instrument in the global capital markets.

To meet the demand for financing, NIB raised EUR 8.5 billion in new funding during the first nine months of the year. This included a record breaking USD 1 billion three-year global benchmark bond.

Key figures and ratios

In millions of euro unless otherwise specifiedJan-Sep 20251Jan-Sep 20241YoY changeJan-Dec 2024
Net interest income2622447.3 %332
Profit before net loan losses23419817.9 %259
Net profit22919815.9 %256
New financing 22,6862,44210.0 %4,353
New financing committed 33,5333,2279.5 %5,021
% of loans achieving good or above mandate 497.5 %99.9 %-2.499.9 %
New debt issuance8,5178,1983.9 %9,070
Financing outstanding 524,26722,4718.0 %23,574
Total assets43,80141,3565.9 %43,104
Debts evidenced by certificates36,94734,7176.4 %36,230
Total equity4,6884,4834.6 %4,553
Equity/total assets 610.7 %10.8 %-0.110.6 %
Return on equity 66.7 %6.0 %0.75.8 %
Cost/income 616.0 %17.8 %-1.818.5 %
Number of employees at period end2722537.5 %257

1 Unaudited figures

2 Including loan disbursements and investments in lending bonds. Lending bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.

3 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in lending bonds.

4 See report page 8 for mandate fulfilment explanation.

5 Including loans outstanding and investments in lending bonds.

6 See report page 18 for ratio definitions.

NIB is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.

For further information, please contact

André Küüsvek, President & CEO, at +358 10 618 001, info@nib.int

Kim Skov Jensen, Vice President & CFO, at +358 50 473 4347, kim.jensen@nib.int

Jukka Ahonen, Senior Director, Head of Communications, at +358 10 618 0295, jukka.ahonen@nib.int


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.