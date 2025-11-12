Nordic Investment Bank: NIB reports solid financial results for third quarter 2025

During Q1-Q3/2025, NIB's new financing was EUR 2,686 million (EUR 2,442 million in the same period last year)

New financing committed amounted to EUR 3,533 million (EUR 3,227 million)

Net interest income was EUR 262 million (EUR 244 million) and net profit EUR 229 million (EUR 198 million)

André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO said in his commentary: "NIB continued to deliver strong results during the first nine months of the year. The level of new financing surpassed last year's levels reaching EUR 2.7 billion during the first nine months. Higher financing volumes had a positive impact on NIB's core earnings, with net interest income increasing by 7% compared to the same period last year."

NIB introduced a Sustainability-linked Loans financing Bond (SLLB) Framework during the quarter. It complements and expands its sustainability offering to support clients transition efforts while offering investors an opportunity to engage in Nordic-Baltic companies transition pathways. The framework enables NIB to issue bonds to finance a portfolio of selected sustainability-linked loans (SLLs).

Building on this, the Bank issued its inaugural SLLB later in September, and became the first supranational, sovereign and agency (SSA) issuer to launch such an instrument in the global capital markets.

To meet the demand for financing, NIB raised EUR 8.5 billion in new funding during the first nine months of the year. This included a record breaking USD 1 billion three-year global benchmark bond.

Key figures and ratios

In millions of euro unless otherwise specified Jan-Sep 20251 Jan-Sep 20241 YoY change Jan-Dec 2024 Net interest income 262 244 7.3 % 332 Profit before net loan losses 234 198 17.9 % 259 Net profit 229 198 15.9 % 256 New financing 2 2,686 2,442 10.0 % 4,353 New financing committed 3 3,533 3,227 9.5 % 5,021 % of loans achieving good or above mandate 4 97.5 % 99.9 % -2.4 99.9 % New debt issuance 8,517 8,198 3.9 % 9,070 Financing outstanding 5 24,267 22,471 8.0 % 23,574 Total assets 43,801 41,356 5.9 % 43,104 Debts evidenced by certificates 36,947 34,717 6.4 % 36,230 Total equity 4,688 4,483 4.6 % 4,553 Equity/total assets 6 10.7 % 10.8 % -0.1 10.6 % Return on equity 6 6.7 % 6.0 % 0.7 5.8 % Cost/income 6 16.0 % 17.8 % -1.8 18.5 % Number of employees at period end 272 253 7.5 % 257

1 Unaudited figures

2 Including loan disbursements and investments in lending bonds. Lending bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.

3 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in lending bonds.

4 See report page 8 for mandate fulfilment explanation.

5 Including loans outstanding and investments in lending bonds.

6 See report page 18 for ratio definitions.

NIB is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.

