Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Interim report - third quarter of 2025

Interim report - third quarter of 2025

Wednesday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the third quarter of 2025; Schouw & Co. delivered an overall strong Q3 2025 performance in an environment marked by shifting uncertainties.

Highlights

DKK 9.2bn revenue - a 4% decrease

DKK 878m EBITDA - a 5% improvement

DKK 894m cash flow from operations - a 23% decrease

DKK 15.53 earnings per share - a 6% improvement

12.8% ROIC excluding goodwill - a 0.4 pp decrease

Full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance narrowed towards the lower end of the previous ranges.

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

- The shifting uncertainties continued in the third quarter of 2025, but once again the conglomerate's strength and diversified exposure proved its value. Market headwinds in the quarter in BioMar's important Norwegian market is offset by continued strong progress in HydraSpecma and Fibertex Personal Care, and the consolidated profit in the quarter was in line with expectations. Investments remain at a controlled level and cash flow generation is attractive.

In Schouw & Co., we have used the current uncertain environment to prepare for a future characterised by volatility and challenges to global trade. We are optimising our global footprint and securing a long-term competitive cost base. This involves restructuring costs of almost DKK 100 million in 2025 but will significantly strengthen our position and platform.

We continue investigating whether a potential separate listing of BioMar would create value for the shareholders of Schouw & Co. and the process is progressing as expected. A value-creating IPO of BioMar is a natural consequence of our strategic approach to best-ownership and future-proofing and would leave Schouw & Co. in a strong position with an even healthier balance sheet. We expect to continue investing in our portfolio businesses and are also positive about the potential of expanding the portfolio with a new platform investment.

