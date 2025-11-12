TWAICE says California's Senate Bill 283 will shift developers' focus from hardware redesign to proactive documentation and data-driven safety compliance.From ESS News Earlier this autumn, California Governor Gavin Newsom enacted the fire safety-focused Senate Bill 283, which is poised to reshape the state's energy storage deployment and overhaul governmental oversight. The law, which was put forward following the Moss Landing fire in February 2025, requires developers to meet with local fire authorities before submitting project applications and after installation, aligning project design ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...