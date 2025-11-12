Byreal Expands Real Farmer With Social Referral Feature

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has expanded Real Farmer , the flagship product of its social DeFi platform Byreal , with a new Referral Feature designed to make copyfarming more rewarding and social than ever.

Real Farmer is a live, on-chain leaderboard ranking real-time liquidity positions, helping users learn from top liquidity providers (LPs) and instantly copy their strategies. Rather than a full revamp, this latest update introduces a powerful social referral layer that accelerates user growth and engagement through community participation.

Built on Solana, the fastest-growing DeFi ecosystem, Real Farmer now enables users to invite others to explore, copy, and farm together - earning rewards based on their referees' activities, including strategies copied, liquidity added, and trading fees generated.

Backed by seven official Solana partners - xStocks, Suolala, CUDIS, Bedrock, Fragmetric, Sonic, and SNS - the enhanced Real Farmer campaign was unveiled during CCCC (Crypto Content Creator Campus), Bybit's global event uniting builders, creators, and ecosystem partners. The update transforms yield farming into a shared, social experience where, based on the referral program, Liquidity Position rewards can be boosted by over 10%.

Real Farmer: Now Users Can Grow and Harvest Together

Real Farmer combines transparency and collaboration, allowing participants to track liquidity positions on-chain, observe leading LP strategies in real time, and mirror successful setups instantly. The new Referral Feature adds a community-driven incentive layer that rewards users for collective growth, turning yield farming from an individual pursuit into a cooperative experience.

"Real Farmer's new Referral programme represents the next evolution of DeFi participation," said Emily Bao, Founder of Byreal and Head of Spot at Bybit. "We're transforming yield farming into a social, copy-and-earn experience where users, creators, and partners all grow together. The Real Farmer campaign marks the beginning of a community that learns, earns, and wins side by side on Solana."

Campaign Highlights

Refer & Earn

Users can invite friends to copy their strategy, farm together, and earn higher yields. The more their network farms, the greater their rewards.

Up to 100% LP Fee Giveback

Byreal is rewarding liquidity providers this season with up to 100% LP fee giveback on eligible Real Farmer positions.

How Real Farmer Season Works

Open a Position in selected Byreal liquidity pools marked with the Real Farmer Season logo (e.g., SOL-USDC, bbSOL-SOL) to start earning trading fees and boosted yields.

in selected Byreal liquidity pools marked with the Real Farmer Season logo (e.g., SOL-USDC, bbSOL-SOL) to start earning trading fees and boosted yields. Refer Others by sharing a personalized link. Every new farmer who joins through your link contributes to your referral rewards.

by sharing a personalized link. Every new farmer who joins through your link contributes to your referral rewards. Share Your Statistics Card to showcase performance and referral earnings directly from your liquidity positions.

The movement has launched with a Superteam Earn Quest, inviting content farmers to share strategies, memes, and community stories for additional rewards. Both the Real Farmer Referral Programme and Real Farmer Season are now live on Byreal.

More information is available here .

Bybit / CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

