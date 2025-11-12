INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Space Tech Expo Europe Celebrates 10-Year Journey

BREMEN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Space Tech Expo Europe, the continent's largest B2B space industry event, returns to Bremen, Germany, from November 18-20, 2025, bringing together over 950 exhibitors and more than 10,000 attendees at the MESSE Bremen. This year marks a milestone for the event as it celebrates its 10th anniversary - ten years of pioneering space technology excellence in Bremen, a major hub for the German and European aerospace industries. Highlighting exhibitors include Fraunhofer Aviation & Space, Glenair, ZARM, Luxembourg Space Agency, Tesat Spacecom, OHB SE - who have all been present at every edition.

"Our 10 years in Bremen have brought together the European space community in ways we could barely have imagined," says Gordon McHattie, Event Director, Space Tech Expo. "We launched in 2015 with 100 exhibitors and have now grown to over 950 exhibiting companies from over 45 countries represented in 2025. This marks the largest number of exhibiting companies ever gathered for a space event, reflecting the extraordinary recent and future growth of the global space industry. We are thrilled to be welcoming the global space community back this year, as the event continues to be a vital platform for connecting industry leaders, fostering partnerships, and showcasing the latest advancements in space technology."

As Europe's premier gathering for space engineering and technology, Space Tech Expo Europe provides an unparalleled platform for industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to connect, explore cutting-edge developments and establish strategic partnerships across the entire space supply chain. The global space technology market size was estimated at USD $466.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD $769.7 billion by 2030. The continued growth in the sector is furthered by government and private sector investments across key areas such as satellite communications, earth observation, space tourism and interplanetary exploration. Space Tech Expo Europe showcases innovations in launch services, satellite operations, ground systems, software, components, and dual-use technologies, making it the ultimate destination for space manufacturing and testing services, systems engineering for spacecraft, launchers, and satellite programs.

Comprehensive Program Features

The 2025 edition offers an extensive program designed to meet the diverse needs of the space community including four specialised conferences. Space Tech Expo Europe breaks new ground this year with the expansion of strategic security and defense programming, reflecting the perception of space as critical infrastructure for multiple domains. Leading the discussion on these critical topics are distinguished speakers including, Dr. Marcus Pleyer, State Secretary, Germany's Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space; David Meigne, Major, French Space Command; Robert de Groot, Vice-President, European Investment Bank (EIB).

Four Specialised Conferences

Industry Conference: Offers vital insights into the latest developments and trends within the European (and beyond) space sector, guiding the future of the thriving industry.

Smallsats Conference: Unites pivotal stakeholders from satellite operations, ground segment operators, service providers, and mobility end-user markets, encompassing sectors such as aviation and maritime industries.

Connectivity Conference: Focuses on advancing small satellite capabilities, data analysis, security, small launch, and how to attract new, non-space sectors to enhance Earth applications. The conference also covers the topics of Earth observation optimisation and business scaling.

Technology Forum: Leading companies in the industry unveil top-tier solutions and showcase their latest projects to a focused audience.

New for 2025

New for 2025 is the Skills Lab, a specialised stream for masterclasses and workshops designed to enhance industry skills.

As the event continues to grow, it features the expansion into The Upper Deck (Hall 4.1) where attendees can find an arcade area and a 360-video booth to share their experiences on social media. There will also be even more exhibitors to meet, showcasing cutting-edge products and services; and more.

To learn more about Space Tech Expo Europe, visit: spacetechexpo-europe.com/

Get the latest updates on social and join the conversation SpaceTechExpo

About Space Tech Expo Europe

Space Tech Expo Europe is an annual trade show event that takes place in MESSE BREMEN, Bremen, Germany, 18-20 November 2025. It is expecting 10,000+ attendees, and 950+ exhibiting businesses and organisations will showcase their services, products and solutions in the exhibition halls. The event also features four conferences, with 200+ expert speakers. Space Tech Expo Europe is owned and delivered by Smarter Shows Informa Markets. Learn more at X (Formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Smarter Shows Informa Markets

Smarter Shows is a business division of Informa Markets. Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading international events, digital services and academic research group. Informa is listed on London Stock Exchange and a member of FTSE 100, with 12,000 colleagues working in 30 countries.

Contact:

Engineeringpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/space-tech-expo-europe-celebrates-10-year-journey-1100214