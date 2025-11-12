Vixio Strengthens Trust and Innovation with ISO 27001 Certification and Next-Generation Workspace Platform

ISO 27001 certification and Vixio Workspace demonostrate Vixio's industry leadership

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025, a leading provider of regulatory intelligence and change management solutions, today announced two major milestones: achieving ISO 27001 certification for information security management and launching the latest evolution of Vixio Workspace, the company's AI-enabled workspace to help compliance teams simplify compliance processes.

Together, these developments demonstrate Vixio's continued commitment to helping compliance professionals operate with confidence, efficiency, and trust in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Stephen Lovell, Chief Product Officer for Vixio, said: "Our clients rely on Vixio to deliver accurate, timely and trusted regulatory intelligence. Achieving ISO 27001 certification and launching our enhanced Workspace platform reflect twin priorities: protecting sensitive information to the highest international standard, and equipping compliance teams with powerful, intelligent tools that simplify regulatory complexity. We're turning our tried-and-true horizon scanning into simpler horizon planning capabilities."

ISO 27001 Certification: Reinforcing Trust and Data Security

ISO 27001 is the globally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS), awarded to organisations that meet rigorous criteria for managing and mitigating data risks. The certification covers Vixio's operations, systems and processes used to deliver its intelligence platforms and client services, ensuring robust controls are in place to protect sensitive information.

This milestone follows a series of investments by Vixio to enhance its infrastructure, data governance, and security frameworks, ensuring clients continue to benefit from reliable, secure and industry-leading regulatory intelligence solutions.

Vixio Workspace: Powering Compliance with Intelligence and Automation

Vixio Workspace , launched in 2025, is an AI-enabled, centralised, collaborative workspace that connects compliance and business strategy, enabling teams to integrate regulatory insight with workflow execution, create a fully auditable trail, and streamline both compliance and go-to-market processes. Since its launch, client feedback and growing market demand to simplify compliance processes have fuelled the next phase of its evolution.

"We designed Vixio Workspace to bring order to complexity and replace the old-fashioned spreadsheet systems," added Lovell. "By combining Vixio's trusted intelligence with secure, evidence-based automation, we're empowering compliance teams to make faster, more confident decisions."

Vixio has now expanded the tool with new features to help compliance teams manage regulatory change in one place:

Triage Tool ('Smart Inbox'): Available now, the Triage Tool (smart inbox) filters thousands of updates to the few that truly affect users, based on their watchlists, regions, and compliance focus. Using machine learning, it surfaces priority regulatory changes unique to each user.

Available now, the Triage Tool (smart inbox) filters thousands of updates to the few that truly affect users, based on their watchlists, regions, and compliance focus. Using machine learning, it surfaces priority regulatory changes unique to each user. Vixio API: Also available now is a Vixio API, which allows clients to seamlessly connect Vixio's regulatory intelligence and triage workflow into their own internal tools, dashboards, or compliance systems. This is in addition to Vixio Workspace's plug-and-play deployment, which is designed for teams who prefer a fast, low-effort set up rather than custom integrations.

Also available now is a Vixio API, which allows clients to seamlessly connect Vixio's regulatory intelligence and triage workflow into their own internal tools, dashboards, or compliance systems. This is in addition to Vixio Workspace's plug-and-play deployment, which is designed for teams who prefer a fast, low-effort set up rather than custom integrations. Requirements Extraction: Finally, coming soon, Vixio Workspace will feature a Requirements Extraction tool that allows users to search, snippet, and save passages directly from regulatory sources and documents to build precise compliance evidence.

These enhancements give compliance professionals a centralised, intelligent platform that saves time, reduces regulatory risk, and adapts as regulations and business priorities evolve.

"My initial reaction to the new Vixio Workspace tool is that I loved it. I think it will solve so many problems for compliance managers and compliance teams, having that single source of truth, having that workflow tool all built into one," said Anoushka Thompson, Governance, Risk & Compliance Executive.

For these innovations and more, Vixio was recently recognised as a Compliance Solution of the Year at the 2025 International Business Awards and Best RegTech Platform at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, both awards received for the second consecutive year. These accolades reflect the company's continued leadership in delivering secure, intelligent, and transformative regulatory technology solutions to its global client base.

To learn more about Vixio's award-winning RegTech platform, including Vixio Workspace, visit https://www.vixio.com/workflow-management .

Attachments

Vixio Workspace: Precision-Driven Regulatory Intelligence (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/577a804a-cea1-4749-b43c-d3fee43b92cf)

From Horizon Scanning to Horizon Planning (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/03e93177-c6f9-4e0b-b52b-b5e01cb8b501)

Amelia Mecham Vixio 07824753635 amecham@vixio.com