Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2025 totaled $182.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $88.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $94.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of October 31, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $19,747 Global Discovery 1,882 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,149 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,988 Franchise 933 Global Equity Team Global Equity 427 Non-U.S. Growth 15,421 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,303 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,112 Value Income 17 International Value Group International Value 52,454 International Explorer 906 Global Special Situations 34 Global Value Team Global Value 34,498 Select Equity 940 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,493 Credit Team High Income 13,038 Credit Opportunities 364 Floating Rate 89 Custom Credit Solutions 1,111 Developing World Team Developing World 4,950 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,316 Antero Peak Hedge 275 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,069 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 1,012 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,284 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,744 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $182,556

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $120.6 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

