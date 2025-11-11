Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2025 22:24 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2025 totaled $182.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $88.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $94.1 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of October 31, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$19,747
Global Discovery 1,882
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,149
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,988
Franchise 933
Global Equity Team
Global Equity 427
Non-U.S. Growth 15,421
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity 5,303
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,112
Value Income 17
International Value Group
International Value 52,454
International Explorer 906
Global Special Situations 34
Global Value Team
Global Value 34,498
Select Equity 940
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,493
Credit Team
High Income 13,038
Credit Opportunities 364
Floating Rate 89
Custom Credit Solutions 1,111
Developing World Team
Developing World 4,950
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak 2,316
Antero Peak Hedge 275
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,069
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained 1,012
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,284
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,744
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$182,556
1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $120.6 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


