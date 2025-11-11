Computer Modelling Group Ltd: Computer Modelling Group Announces Second Quarter Results and Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG Group" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, and the approval by its Board of Directors (the "Board") of the payment of a cash dividend of $0.01 per Common Share for the Second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

Total revenue increased by 2% (17% Organic decline ( 1) and 19% growth from acquisitions) to $30.2 million;

and 19% growth from acquisitions) to $30.2 million; Recurring revenue ( 2) increased by 13% (9% Organic decline and 22% growth from acquisitions) to $20.7 million;

increased by 13% (9% Organic decline and 22% growth from acquisitions) to $20.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) decreased by 25% to $7.6 million;

decreased by 25% to $7.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin ( 1) was 25%, compared to 34% in the comparative period;

was 25%, compared to 34% in the comparative period; Earnings per share was $0.03, a 40% decrease;

Free Cash Flow(1) decreased by 68% to $2.0 million; Free Cash Flow per share decreased to $0.02 from $0.07.

SECOND QUARTER YEAR TO DATE 2026 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Select financial highlights

Total revenue was flat (15% Organic decline ( 1) and 15% growth from acquisitions) to $59.8 million;

and 15% growth from acquisitions) to $59.8 million; Recurring revenue ( 2) increased by 10% (7% Organic decline and 17% growth from acquisitions) to $41.6 million;

increased by 10% (7% Organic decline and 17% growth from acquisitions) to $41.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) decreased by 25% to $14.6 million;

decreased by 25% to $14.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin ( 1) was 24%, compared to 33% in the comparative period;

was 24%, compared to 33% in the comparative period; Earnings per share was $0.07, a 22% decrease;

Free Cash Flow(1) decreased by 45% to $6.4 million; Free Cash Flow per share decreased to $0.08 from $0.14.

(1) Organic growth/decline, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Recurring Revenue, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share are not standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. For more description see under "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" heading. (2) Recurring revenue includes Annuity/maintenance licenses and Annuity license fee and excludes Perpetual licenses and Professional Services.

OVERVIEW

Energy market dynamics continue to be characterized by volatility and muted commodity prices, with customer focus remaining on exercising tight capital discipline. This resulted in continued longer sales cycles and a slower pace in closing new opportunities. In the second quarter, we closed our third significant acquisition, SeisWare International Inc., a company that develops geoscience interpretation and field development software to support subsurface exploration and development projects, further strengthening and expanding our Seismic Solutions portfolio.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on November 10, 2025, we announced a multi-year simulation software licensing agreement with Shell representing the culmination of a long-term product development relationship. The agreement is for the Company's suite of simulation solutions, including CoFlowTM.

On November 11, 2025, the Company announced a Normal Course Issuer Bid for its common shares as the board of directors of the Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of the common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the business. Additionally, we continue to pursue disciplined acquisitions that expand our capabilities and enhance our ability to navigate market volatility. To support this strategy and to augment our available cash for accretive capital deployment, we closed a $100M credit facility on November 7, 2025.

In the second quarter, an organic decline in total revenue offset most of the growth contributed by acquisitions. The decline reflected lower perpetual software license sales, which are variable in nature, as well as expected reductions in professional services and previously disclosed reductions in recurring software revenue. Recurring revenue increased 13% as growth from acquisitions more than offset an organic decline driven tied to previously disclosed reductions in licensing for reservoir and production solutions. Despite overall growth, the decline in revenue from reservoir and production solutions had a more pronounced effect on Adjusted EBITDA, given its higher margin profile, and was partially offset by contributions from our acquisitions.

The percentage decrease in Free Cash Flow was larger than the Adjusted EBITDA decrease due to?stock-based compensation expenses and one-time?capital expenditures.

Revenue in the second half of the year is expected to be higher than in the first half, reflecting the timing of seasonal contract renewals and revenue recognition. Organic recurring revenue growth is expected to turn positive in the fourth quarter and remain positive on an annual basis in fiscal 2027.

Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in the second half of the year are anticipated to improve correspondingly however on a full year basis, Adjusted EBITDA (excluding future acquisitions) will be lower in Fiscal 2026 compared to Fiscal 2025 due to the decline in organic revenue and professional services.

Q2 2026 Dividend

Computer Modelling Group's Board approved a cash dividend of $0.01 per Common Share. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025.

All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of the Company will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30, ($ thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change Annuity/maintenance licenses 19,067 18,302 4 % 39,401 37,637 5 % Annuity license fee 1,650 71 2,224 % 2,168 249 771 % Recurring revenue(1) (2) 20,717 18,373 13 % 41,569 37,886 10 % Perpetual licenses 945 2,149 (56 %) 1,323 4,259 (69 %) Total software license revenue 21,662 20,522 6 % 42,892 42,145 2 % Professional services 8,539 8,945 (5 %) 16,942 17,845 (5 %) Total revenue 30,201 29,467 2 % 59,834 59,990 0 % Cost of revenue 5,542 5,692 (3 %) 11,500 11,884 (3 %) Operating expenses Sales & marketing 5,992 4,229 42 % 10,602 9,160 16 % Research and development 7,360 6,428 14 % 15,393 14,673 5 % General & administrative 6,126 4,688 31 % 11,865 10,177 17 % Operating expenses 19,478 15,345 27 % 37,860 34,010 11 % Operating profit 5,181 8,430 (39 %) 10,474 14,096 (26 %) Net income 2,716 3,763 (28 %) 6,025 7,727 (22 %) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 7,558 10,020 (25 %) 14,629 19,374 (24 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 25 % 34 % (26 %) 24 % 32 % (25 %) Earnings per share - basic & diluted 0.03 0.05 (40 %) 0.07 0.09 (22 %) Funds flow from operations per share - basic 0.04 0.09 (56 %) 0.11 0.17 (35 %) Free Cash Flow per share - basic (1) 0.02 0.07 (71 %) 0.08 0.14 (50 %)

(1) Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" section. (2) Included in the number is a reduction of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, ($0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and six months September 30, 2024), attributed to the amortization of a deferred revenue fair value reduction recognized on acquisition.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation to Funds Flow from Operations

Free Cash Flow is a non-IFRS financial measure that is calculated as funds flow from operations less capital expenditures and repayment of lease liabilities. Free Cash Flow per share is calculated by dividing Free Cash Flow by the number of weighted average outstanding shares during the period. Management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information about operating performance and liquidity, as it represents cash generated during the period, regardless of the timing of collection of receivables and payment of payables, which may reduce comparability between periods. Management uses free cash flow and free cash flow per share to help measure the capacity of the Company to pay dividends and invest in business growth opportunities.

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2026 ($ thousands, unless otherwise stated) Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Funds flow from operations 8,477 10,367 6,515 7,101 9,937 8,227 5,524 3,588 Capital expenditures (459 ) (95 ) (93 ) (236 ) (432 ) (661 ) (542 ) (1,080 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (728 ) (803 ) (743 ) (769 ) (689 ) (549 ) (526 ) (541 ) Free Cash Flow 7,290 9,469 5,679 6,096 8,816 7,017 4,456 1,967 Weighted average shares - basic (thousands) 81,067 81,314 81,476 81,887 82,753 83,064 83,090 84,058 Free Cash Flow per share - basic 0.09 0.12 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.08 0.05 0.02 Funds flow from operations per share- basic 0.10 0.13 0.08 0.09 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.04

Free Cash Flow decreased by 68% and 45%, respectively, for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025 from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease is primarily due to lower funds flow from operations and higher capital expenditures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin refers to net income before adjusting for depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, income and other taxes, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, foreign exchange gains and losses, repayment of lease obligations, asset impairments, acquisition related costs and other expenses directly related to business combinations, including compensation expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, net income or liquidity as determined by IFRS. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful supplemental measures as they provide an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are amortized, financed or taxed. In addition, management has determined that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a more accurate measurement of the Company's operating performance and our ability to generate earnings as compared to EBITDA and EBITDA Margin.

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, ($ thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) 2,716 3,763 6,025 7,727 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 2,552 1,947 4,967 3,830 Acquisition costs 433 576 469 764 Stock-based compensation 314 232 491 3,138 Loss on contingent consideration (126 ) 2,112 (126 ) 1,913 Deferred revenue amortization on acquisition fair value reduction 85 83 235 172 Income and other tax expense 1,648 2,244 2,565 4,732 Interest income (214 ) (761 ) (528 ) (1,639 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 691 593 1,598 421 Repayment of lease liabilities (541 ) (769 ) (1,067 ) (1,512 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 7,558 10,020 14,629 19,546 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 25 % 34 % 24 % 33 %

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to definition of the measures above.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 25% during the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year of which 14% was growth from acquisitions, offset by an Organic decline of 39%, primarily attributable to lower net income as a result of higher expenditures during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 25% during the six months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year of which 8% was growth from acquisitions, offset by an Organic decline of 33%, primarily attributable to lower net income as a result of higher expenditures during the period.

Organic Growth/ Organic Decline

Organic growth and organic decline are not a standardized financial measures and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers. The Company measures Organic growth/ organic decline on a quarterly and year-to-date basis at the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA levels and includes revenue and Adjusted EBITDA under CMG Group's ownership for a year or longer, beginning from the first full quarter of CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period(s). For example, BHV was acquired on September 25, 2023 (Q2 2024). September 25, 2024, marked one full year of ownership under CMG Group and on October 1, 2024 (Q3 2025), which is the first full quarter under CMG Group's ownership in the current and comparative period, started being tracked under Organic growth. Any revenue and Adjusted EBITDA generated by BHV prior to October 1, 2024, would not be included in Organic growth/ organic decline. Sharp was acquired on November 12, 2025 (Q3 2025) and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on January 1, 2026 (Q4 2026) and SeisWare was acquired on July 30, 2025 and will start contributing to Organic growth/ organic decline on October 1, 2026.

For further clarity, current statements include Organic growth/ organic decline from the following:

CMG and BHV revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.



Recurring Revenue

Recurring revenue represents the revenue recognized during the period from contracts that are recurring in nature and includes revenue recognized as "Annuity/maintenance licenses" and "Annuity license fee". We believe that Recurring revenue is an indicator of business expansion and provides management with visibility into our ability to generate predictable cash flows.

The table under "Revenue" heading reconciles Recurring revenue to total revenue for the periods indicated.

Revenue

Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2025

2024 % change 2025

2024 % change ($ thousands) Annuity/maintenance licenses 19,067 18,302 4 % 39,401 37,637 5 % Annuity license fee 1,650 71 2224 % 2,168 249 771 % Recurring revenue(1) (2) 20,717 18,373 13 % 41,569 37,886 10 % Perpetual licenses 945 2,149 (56 %) 1,323 4,259 (69 %) Total software license revenue 21,662 20,522 6 % 42,892 42,145 2 % Professional services 8,539 8,945 (5 %) 16,942 17,845 (5 %) Total revenue 30,201 29,467 2 % 59,834 59,990 0 %

(1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure. (2) Included in the number is a reduction of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, ($0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024), attributed to the amortization of a deferred revenue fair value reduction recognized on acquisition.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) September 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash 32,839 43,884 Restricted cash 321 362 Trade and other receivables 30,567 41,457 Prepaid expenses 3,125 2,572 Prepaid income taxes 2,968 1,641 69,820 89,916 Other long-term assets 170 - Intangible assets 64,485 59,955 Right-of-use assets 27,413 28,443 Property and equipment 11,143 10,157 Goodwill 19,137 15,814 Deferred tax asset 418 471 Total assets 192,586 204,756 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities 12,166 18,452 Income taxes payable 1,161 2,667 Acquisition holdback payable 2,336 188 Acquisition earnout payable - 3,864 Deferred revenue 34,615 40,276 Lease liabilities 2,429 2,278 Government loan 327 310 53,034 68,035 Lease liabilities 33,778 34,668 Government loan 1,226 1,319 Other long-term liabilities 375 1,725 Deferred tax liabilities 14,540 13,102 Total liabilities 102,953 118,849 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 95,851 94,849 Contributed surplus 15,799 15,460 Cumulative translation adjustment 5,646 4,326 Deficit (27,663 ) (28,728 ) Total shareholders' equity 89,633 85,907 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 192,586 204,756

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $ except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue 30,201 29,467 59,834 59,990 Cost of revenue 5,542 5,692 11,500 11,884 Gross profit 24,659 23,775 48,334 48,106 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 5,992 4,229 10,602 9,160 Research and development 7,360 6,428 15,393 14,673 General and administrative 6,126 4,688 11,865 10,177 19,478 15,345 37,860 34,010 Operating profit 5,181 8,430 10,474 14,096 Finance income 214 761 528 1,639 Finance cost (1,157 ) (1,072 ) (2,538 ) (1,363 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 126 (2,112 ) 126 (1,913 ) Profit before income and other taxes 4,364 6,007 8,590 12,459 Income and other taxes 1,648 2,244 2,565 4,732 Net income for the period 2,716 3,763 6,025 7,727 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,333 (189 ) 1,320 710 Other comprehensive income/(loss) 2,333 (189 ) 1,320 710 Total comprehensive income 5,049 3,574 7,345 8,437 Net income per share - basic 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.09 Net income per share - diluted 0.03 0.05 0.07 0.09 Dividend per share 0.01 0.05 0.06 0.10

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

3 months ended

September 30 6 months ended

September 30 UNAUDITED (thousands of Canadian $) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating activities Net income 2,716 3,763 6,025 7,727 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, right-

of use assets 1,093 1,283 2,155 2,501 Amortization of intangible assets 1,458 664 2,812 1,329 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (152 ) 575 (535 ) (78 ) Stock-based compensation (1,185 ) (2,106 ) (1,036 ) (214 ) Foreign exchange and other non-cash items (342 ) 810 (309 ) 438 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 2,112 - 1,913 Funds flow from operations 3,588 7,101 9,112 13,616 Movement in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables (1,117 ) (11,965 ) 11,032 1,846 Trade payables and accrued liabilities (3,716 ) 264 (5,983 ) (3,067 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 233 74 (316 ) 108 Income taxes receivable (payable) (1,707 ) 687 (2,675 ) 2,111 Deferred revenue 662 1,384 (6,628 ) (8,846 ) Change in non-cash working capital (5,645 ) (9,556 ) (4,570 ) (7,848 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,057 ) (2,455 ) 4,542 5,768 Financing activities Repayment of government loan (78 ) - (158 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common shares 616 480 828 2,729 Repayment of lease liabilities (541 ) (769 ) (1,067 ) (1,512 ) Dividends paid (825 ) (4,101 ) (4,960 ) (8,177 ) Other financing (170 ) - (170 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (998 ) (4,390 ) (5,527 ) (6,960 ) Investing activities Corporate acquisition, net of cash acquired (5,174 ) - (5,174 ) - Settlement of contingent consideration (3,582 ) - (3,582 ) - Property and equipment additions (1,080 ) (236 ) (1,622 ) (329 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,836 ) (236 ) (10,378 ) (329 ) Increase (decrease) in cash (12,891 ) (7,081 ) (11,363 ) (1,521 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 1,704 (638 ) 318 (189 ) Cash, beginning of period 44,026 69,092 43,884 63,083 Cash, end of period 32,839 61,373 32,839 61,373 Supplementary cash flow information Interest received 214 761 528 1,639 Interest paid 466 479 940 942 Income taxes paid 3,190 4,229 4,969 5,725

CORPORATE PROFILE



QUARTERLY FILINGS AND RELATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

