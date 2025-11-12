Anzeige
WKN: A41U71 | ISIN: NO0013696799
München
12.11.25
4,647 Euro
+6,82 % +0,297
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025
Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update October 2025

Operational Highlights October

  • Occupancy reached 74%.
  • Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by more than 15% compared to October 2024.
  • Total ticket revenue grew by 12% compared to October 2024.

Booking Position 2025

  • As of today, 71% of 2025 capacity is booked, representing about 95% of the full-year targeted occupancy.
  • ACR is currently more than 20% above same time last year for the full year.

Booking Position 2026

  • 40% of 2026 capacity is booked, about 5% ahead of same time last year. We target 10-15% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114


