Ignitis grupe: First nine months 2025 interim report: strong earnings and business plan delivery with +0.7 GW installed green capacities. Full-year 2025 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Investments updated

AB "Ignitis grupe" publishes its First nine months 2025 interim report, which is attached to this notice.

Financial performance

Our Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 405.1 million (+2.0% YoY). The growth was driven by the stronger performance of our two largest segments: Green Capacities and Networks. The Green Capacities segment remained the largest contributor with a 53.2% share of our total Adjusted EBITDA.

In 9M 2025, our Investments amounted to EUR 529.9 million (-9.2% YoY). 51.3% of the total Investments were made in the Networks segment and 41.4% in the Green Capacities segment, primarily to new solar, onshore wind and Kruonis PSHP expansion projects. With several projects reaching COD, the total Investments have decreased compared to 9M 2024.

Despite the 10.6% increase in our Net Debt, our leverage metrics remained strong. The FFO LTM/Net Debt ratio decreased by 6.3 pp to 23.4% (compared to 29.7% as of 31 December 2024). Also, S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed our 'BBB+' (stable outlook) credit rating.



Business development

Green Capacities: Installed Capacity increased to 2.1 GW (from 1.4 GW). Secured Capacity increased to 3.4 GW (from 3.1 GW).

Key milestones:

- reached COD at Kelme WF (313.7 MW) in Lithuania;

- reached COD at Silesia WF II (136.8 MW) in Poland;

- reached COD at Varme SF (94 MW) in Latvia;

- reached COD at Stelpe SF I (72.5 MW) in Latvia;

- reached COD at Stelpe SF II (72.5 MW) in Latvia;

- reached COD at Polish solar portfolio (24 MW) in Poland;

- made Final Investment Decisions for Kelme (147.4 MW), Kruonis (99.2 MW), and Mažeikiai (45.1 MW) BESS projects in Lithuania.

Networks : 3.5 EURb (+40%) Investments set in the 10-year (2024-2033) Investment Plan aligned with the regulator (NERC) on 23 January 2025; 2026 total RAB set at 1.9 EURbn (+0.1 EURbn), WACC (weighted average) at 5.74% (-0.05 pp), and additional tariff component at 51.8 EURm (+38.1%); the number of installed smart meters reached 1.24 million.

Reserve Capacities : won a Polish capacity mechanism auction for ensuring 381 MW and 484 MW capacity availability in Q1 and Q4 2026.

Customers & Solutions : signed a 7-year PPA with Lithuanian TSO (Litgrid) at a fixed price of EUR 74.5/MWh for up to 160 GWh/year, effective January 2026; signed a grant agreement of up to 3.8 EURm to develop EV charging infrastructure in the Baltics; 1,558 (+467 since 31 December 2024) EV charging points installed.

Sustainability

Our Green Share of Generation amounted to 66.0% (-17.6 pp YoY). The decrease was driven by the proportionally higher electricity generation at Elektrenai Complex (Reserve Capacities) in relation to the new services provided.

In 9M 2025, our total GHG emissions amounted to 3.48 million t CO2-eq (+22.5% YoY). The new services provided by Elektrenai Complex led to a 92.1% YoY increase in Scope 1 emissions. Scope 2 emissions stayed at relatively similar levels (-0.9% YoY), and Scope 3 emissions increased by 14.4% YoY due to higher electricity sales, especially in Poland.

Carbon intensity (Scope 1 & 2) amounted to 223 g CO2-eq/kWh (+9.3% YoY). The increase was driven by the intensified electricity generation from natural gas at Elektrenai Complex.

In 9M 2025, no fatal accidents were recorded. Our employee TRIR stood at 0.97 (-0.21 YoY) and contractor TRIR at 0.71 (+0.34 YoY), both well below the targeted threshold. Our eNPS remained at a high level of 66.8 (-0.2 YoY), and 28.0% of the top management positions were held by women (+3.7% YoY).



Shareholder returns and 2025 outlook

In line with our Dividend Policy, a dividend of EUR 0.683 per share, corresponding to EUR 49.4 million, was paid for H1 2025.

Following strong 9M 2025 results, we narrow our full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to EUR 510-540 million (previously EUR 500-540 million). Also, we update our Investments guidance to EUR 700-800 million (previously EUR 700-900 million).



Key financial indicators (APM1)

EUR, millions 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Adjusted EBITDA 405.1 397.0 2.0% Green Capacities 215.4 180.9 19.1% Networks 192.8 165.6 16.4% Reserve Capacities 34.7 36.7 (5.4%) Customers & Solutions (43.0) 11.1 n/a Other activities and eliminations2 5.2 2.7 92.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.9% 24.5% (2.6 pp) EBITDA 354.4 397.8 (10.9%) Adjusted EBIT 245.1 264.0 (7.2%) Operating profit (EBIT) 194.4 264.8 (26.6%) Adjusted Net Profit 177.6 213.3 (16.7%) Net profit 132.4 214.0 (38.1%) Investments 529.9 583.7 (9.2%) Networks 271.6 217.1 25.1% Green Capacities 219.2 335.2 (34.6%) Customers & Solutions 18.8 17.1 9.9% Reserve Capacities 7.5 2.3 226.1% Other activities and eliminations2 12.8 12.0 6.7% FFO 290.8 353.0 (17.6%) FCF? (122.6) (124.5) 1.5% Adjusted ROE LTM 10.0% 13.7% (3.7 pp) ROE LTM 8.1% 14.4% (6.3 pp) Adjusted ROCE LTM 8.1% 10.3% (2.2 pp) ROCE LTM 6.9% 10.9% (4.0 pp) EPS 1.83 2.96 (38.2%) DPS 1.35 1.31 3.1% 30 Sep 2025 31 Dec 2024 Change Net Debt 1,782.7 1,612.3 10.6% Net Working Capital 31.8 102.6 (70.8) Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM, times 3.33 3.05 9.2% FFO LTM/Net Debt 23.4% 29.7% (6.3 pp)

1. All, except 'Net profit', are Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Definitions and formulas of the financial indicators are available on our website.

2. 'Other activities and eliminations' includes consolidation adjustments, related-party transactions and financial results of the parent company.



Earnings call

In relation to the announcement of 9M 2025 results, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call online or by phone, please register at:

https://ignitis-9m2025-results.open-exchange.net/

All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.

Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets

The First nine months 2025 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets



