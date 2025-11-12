SenseNet Partners With TEAL to Expand AI-Powered Wildfire and Gas Leak Detection Globally

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / TEAL, a leading Network Orchestration Service (NOS) provider, today announced a strategic partnership with SenseNet, a leader in AI-powered environmental monitoring. This collaboration will equip SenseNet's advanced detection systems with TEAL's globally resilient connectivity, enabling the company to scale its critical wildfire and gas leak detection services to new international markets.

SENSENET + TEAL

SenseNet Partners with TEAL

TEAL's NOS and patented eSIM technology will provide the essential connectivity backbone for SenseNet's life-saving technology, which includes AI-powered cameras, thermal imaging, and ground-based sensors. By ensuring reliable, flexible, and controllable connectivity, TEAL empowers SenseNet to scale its operations globally, reaching regions like Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Indonesia where real-time environmental monitoring is crucial.

"We are proud to support SenseNet's vital mission to combat wildfires and other environmental hazards," said Robby Hamblet, CEO of TEAL. "SenseNet's innovative use of AI and sensor technology is changing the game for emergency response. By providing a secure and reliable connectivity, we're enabling them to scale their life-saving solutions globally and make a tangible impact on community safety and environmental protection."

TEAL's Network Orchestration Service allows any device to connect to any global network via a single, universal eSIM, providing access to a global carrier networks in 196 countries. This capability is crucial for SenseNet's systems, which are often deployed in remote and challenging environments where consistent network access is paramount for transmitting real-time alerts for wildfires, gas leaks, and methane emissions.

"To fulfill our mission of protecting lives and property, our technology must have a network connection that is always on and always reliable," said Faraz Asadpour, VP of Product at SenseNet. "Seconds can mean the difference between a small, manageable fire and a catastrophic event. TEAL's technology provides the resilient, seamless global connectivity we need to expand our services with confidence, ensuring our systems transmit critical data in real-time, no matter where they are deployed."

About TEAL

TEAL's wholly owned and US-built cloud-native Network Orchestration Service (NOS) connects physical AI and mission-critical devices to data networks globally. With more direct network operator agreements than any other company, TEAL gives enterprises the flexibility and control to access and remotely switch between networks, ensuring unmatched performance, reliability, and security. TEAL supports customers across diverse industries, including mobility, robotics, BVLOS drones, healthcare, agriculture, smart city infrastructure, EV charging, and energy. For more information, please visit [teal.io].

About SenseNet

SenseNet provides advanced AI-powered detection systems using cameras, sensors, and satellites to protect communities and valuable assets against wildfires and other environmental threats. Its all-in-one solution offers rapid, real-time monitoring and actionable alerts to enable swift response when every second counts. For more information, visit [www.sensenet.ca].

SOURCE: TEAL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/sensenet-partners-with-teal-to-expand-ai-powered-wildfire-and-gas-leak-detection-1097133