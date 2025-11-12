HIGHLIGHTS

Drill interval ranks as one of the longest Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") intercepts globally and will contribute to the forthcoming mineral resource update planned for early 2026.

Deepest borehole of the program (SL25-24) was drilled sub vertical (-85°) and is mineralized over the entire sampling interval (26.1-465m @ 0.95% TREO).

High-grade intervals include 1.42% TREO over 108.1m and 2.19% TREO over 20m, with both light and heavy rare earth elements.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) (OTC Pink: VOLMF) ("Volta" or the "Company") announces assay results from the second borehole drilled at its Springer Rare Earth Deposit (the "Property"), located outside of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, Canada (Figure 1). Drill results exceed the Company's expectations and continue to expand known mineralization that remains open at depth in all drillholes to date.

Borehole SL25-24 was drilled sub-vertical (at -85 degrees), to test the mineralization at depth below the historic resource estimate (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The drillhole returned significant mineralization, 0.95% TREO, over the entire sampled interval, to end-of-hole at 465m (Table 1).

Planned as a 400m hole, drilling was extended to 465m after visual core inspection confirmed strong, continuous mineralization beyond the initial target depth. This marks the deepest borehole completed on the project to date (Figure 4). The results exceeded expectations and are anticipated to enhance the Company's understanding of the extensive, still-open mineralized system while supporting potential resource expansion.

Table 1. Select Assay Results from Borehole SL25-24

TREO

% From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) * Premium Magnet

Heavy Rare Earth Elements

g/t Premium Magnet

Light Rare Earth Elements

g/t Terbium

(Tb) Dysprosium

(Dy) Yttrium

(Y) Neodymium

(Nd) Praseodymium

(Pr) Lanthanum

(La) Gadolinium

(Gd) Cerium

(Ce) 0.95 26.1 465.0 438.9 8.6 41.0 170.9 1,236.1 362.7 1,936.2 73.0 3,494.4 1.06 106.4 457.5 358.6 9.3 44.7 189.5 1,311.9 393.0 2,182.6 77.0 3,860.2 1.42 106.4 214.5 108.1 14.3 77.6 363.1 1,718.1 524.0 2,988.7 104.5 5,257.7 2.19 155.5 175.5 20.0 10.6 50.2 215.7 2,606.2 825.3 4,959.4 97.4 8,495.8

* Drill intercept, not true width. True width will be determined once the geological modelling to define the ore controls is completed.

Figure 1. Location of the Springer Rare Earth Element Deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/274064_702c5a11e4a34873_001full.jpg

The Company expects to receive assay results from the third borehole and gallium assays from the first two boreholes in the coming weeks.

"This second borehole, the deepest completed to date, successfully tested the footwall beneath the historical resource and returned continuous, high-grade TREO mineralization throughout its entire length," said Kerem Usenmez, President and CEO of Volta Metals. "The consistency and scale of mineralization we're seeing, suggest a robust and extensive rare earth system-geologically more comparable to large bulk-tonnage base metal deposits than to the narrow zones typically associated with rare earths. These results reinforce our confidence that Springer hosts a much larger mineralized system than previously understood, which will be reflected in the upcoming mineral resource update."

DETAILS

Borehole SL25-24 was designed to test the presence of high-grade rare earth elements at depth (Figure 3). All drill holes were collared within the currently defined Springer Deposit.

Figure 2. High-grade carbonatite mineralization with grades up to 5.21% TREO over 2.5m in borehole SL25-24 (155.5 - 158.0m).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/274064_702c5a11e4a34873_002full.jpg

The assay results verify and extend the host carbonatite complex at depth and will be incorporated in the planned update to the historic NI 43-101 resource estimate (indicated 4.167 million tonnes ("Mt") at 1.073% TREO and inferred 12.73Mt at 1.119% TREO at a cut-off grade of 0.9% TREO - Daigle P., May 4, 2012, Technical Report and Resource Estimate of the Lavergne-Springer REE Project, Ontario, Canada, Tetra Tech Wardrop).

Table 2. Borehole Collar Information

Project Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) End of Hole

(m) LavergneSpringer25 SL25-23 270 -45 453 LavergneSpringer25 SL25-24 270 -85 465 LavergneSpringer25 SL25-25 268 -80 423 LavergneSpringer25 SL25-26 290 -70 297

Figure 3. Cross-section highlighting REE Intercepts in borehole SL25-24

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/274064_702c5a11e4a34873_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Drillhole Collars with the Historic Resource outlined.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9598/274064_702c5a11e4a34873_004full.jpg

About the Springer Rare Earth Deposit

The 2012 resource estimate presented for the Springer Rare Earth Project is historic in nature. Volta's qualified person has not completed sufficient work to confirm the results of the historical resource. Volta does not treat this as a current mineral resource but considers it relevant as a guide to future exploration and includes it for reference purposes only. The historic resource was estimated by Tetra Tech Wardrop in 2012.

The block model and mineral resource for the Springer Rare Earth Project is classified as having both Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources based on the number of drillholes, drillhole spacing and sample data populations used in the estimation of the blocks. The mineral resource estimate for the deposit, at a 0.9% TREO cut-off, is an Indicated Resource of 4.2 Mt at 1.14% TREO, 0.02% ThO2, with approximately 6% of the TREO being made up of heavy rare earth oxides ("HREO"); and an Inferred Resource of 12.7 Mt at 1.17% TREO, 0.01% ThO2, with approximately 4% of the TREO being made up of HREOs.

The 2012 mineral resource, based on 22 diamond drillholes, was estimated by Ordinary Kriging interpolation on uncapped grades for all 15 REOs and thorium dioxide. The TREO% is a sum of the 15 individual interpolations of the REOs. No recoveries have been applied to the interpolated estimates.

The 2012 resource estimate categories are not compliant with the current CIM Definition Standards. No other resource estimates have been undertaken since the 2012 Tetra Tech Wardrop report. Further drilling will be required by Volta to verify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

QA/QC Protocol

All drilling was completed by a diamond drill rig producing NQ-size core. Volta implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all rock samples collected from the diamond core samples obtained from the Springer REE property. The protocol included inserting reference materials, in this case, high-concentration and low-concentration certified rare earth elements standards, blanks, and drill core duplicates, to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. All collected rock core samples were cut in half by a rock saw, placed in sturdy plastic bags and zip-tied shut while under the supervision of a professional geologist. The remaining half core was returned to the core box, which is stored on the property. Sample bags were then put in rice bags and kept secure before being sent by road transport to Activation Laboratories Ltd.'s preparation facility in North Bay, Ontario. Sample preparation (code RX1) consists of drying and crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm. The samples are subsequently analyzed at Activation Laboratories' Ancaster, Ontario, site using Code 8-REE Assay (lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP/MS).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Springer Deposit and it is considered as "historic", particularly regarding historical exploration and government geological work.

For more information about the Company, view Volta's website at www.voltametals.ca.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts. To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki Projects, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the CSE nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, that the newly designed drill program will provide sufficient data for an updated resource estimate, which is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators; the fact that Volta's interests in its mineral properties are options only and there are no guarantee that such interest, if earned, will be certain; the future prices and demand for lithium, rare earth elements, and gallium; and delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits and authorizations required to carry out its business plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274064

SOURCE: Volta Metals Ltd.