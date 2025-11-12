Renovation of hard flooring surfaces, such as wood and resilient, saves up to 92 percent in CO2 emissions and up to 98 percent in energy usage

A recent report and lifecycle assessment (LCA) conducted by IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute confirms refinishing hard flooring surfaces, including wood, vinyl and linoleum, is more sustainable for the environment than replacing the flooring surfaces. This new study, which was conducted for the German market, is the next step of research inspired from a previous 2019 study conducted in Sweden. Both studies aim to evaluate the environmental impact of replacing a worn, damaged or outdated flooring surface compared to refinishing the flooring surface which may include sanding, finishing, staining, or painting.

Bona, a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, commissioned this new study to build on the findings from a 2019 Swedish study. The new research focused on Germany, a market with a population eight times larger than Sweden, and analysed a 20 square metre scenario, reflecting a smaller, domestic floor and a 100 square metre scenario looking at larger spaces. It also included linoleum, a surface not covered in the original study. Calculations followed ISO 14040/44 and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) standards. While the new study used updated EPD standards, preventing direct comparison to the original research, the findings align closely, reinforcing similar conclusions.

"We are pleased to once again work with Bona to highlight the value of floor refinishing systems. By working long-term and conducting thorough analyses, we have gained important insights into the climate impact of floor refinishing-knowledge that not only strengthens sustainability efforts but also creates real value for Bona and their customers, says Maria Ahlm, senior project manager at IVL Swedish Environmental Research institute.

Research Findings

Carbon Emissions Savings: Refinishing a flooring surface reduces carbon emissions by an average of 89% for wood, 89% for vinyl flooring, and 83% for linoleum.

Refinishing wood floors saves an average of 97% in energy use, with vinyl at 93% and linoleum at 89%. Global Warming Potential** (GWP): Floor replacement has a significantly higher GWP compared to refinishing-5-12 times higher for parquet, 9-10 times higher for vinyl, and 4-8 times higher for linoleum.

"Research like this drives innovation and advances our sustainability journey at Bona, helping us better understand the impacts of floor refinishing and replacement. It also highlights the significant environmental benefits of refinishing and reinforces our commitment to reducing the climate impact of our products and processes," said Björn Johansson, Sustainability Director at Bona.

The study also highlights the importance of transport distance and electricity mix as factors influencing total climate impact. Among these, travel distance by craftsmen had the largest effect, suggesting that promoting local refinishing services could further enhance sustainability outcomes.

Johansson continued, "Our aim is to inspire both professionals and consumers to see refinishing as a key part of circular construction. With the right products and know-how, a floor can last for years without the need for replacement -- and that's a win for both climate and economy."

Research Background

The German market study adhered to ISO 14040/44 standards and provided a comprehensive analysis of environmental impact categories, including global warming potential, acidification, eutrophication, and the total use of renewable and non-renewable energy. It compared Bona's refinishing systems-Traffic HD, Pure HD, Pure Colour, LinoPrime, and Classic UX-with publicly available EPDs for new flooring materials from major European manufacturers. Because Germany is a larger market than the original Swedish study, this research offered a significantly broader and more robust evaluation of environmental impacts. The analysis focused on parquet, vinyl, and linoleum flooring, using functional units of 100 square metres and 20 square metres over a 15-year period, and employed a cradle-to-grave comparative Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology. View the full study here.

* While the energy savings calculations are accurate it should be stated that energy savings outcomes can fluctuate dependent upon energy mix, transport distance, etc.

** The environmental and resource impact categories assessed for the refinish and replacement of flooring were Global warming potential (GWP), Eutrophication potential in freshwater (EP), Acidification, Photochemical ozone creation potential (POCP), Total use of non-renewable primary energy (PENRT) and Total use of renewable primary energy resources (PERT).

About Bona

Bona is a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona pioneered the industry by offering waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona prioritizes the environmental impact of its product and innovates high quality systems for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally across 90 countries through 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 700 employees. For more information visit www.bona.com.

