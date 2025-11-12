Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING NEWS: Bohrprogramm gestartet - historisches Uranpotenzial wird jetzt "aufgebohrt"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN | ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 | Ticker-Symbol: CHU
Tradegate
12.11.25 | 12:35
0,500 Euro
+1,56 % +0,008
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4900,51013:10
0,4880,50013:10
PR Newswire
12.11.2025 12:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec Hosts "In Search of China-Algeria Youth Cultural Ambassadors" Final Selection and Awards Ceremony in Algiers

ALGIERS, Algeria, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") held the final selection and awards ceremony for the A la recherche d' ambassadeur culturel de la jeunesseentre la Chine et l' Algérie (In Search of China-Algeria Youth Cultural Ambassadors) initiative in Algiers. Five outstanding young participants were named Ambassadeur culturel de la jeunesseentre la Chine et l' Algérie (China-Algeria Youth Cultural Ambassadors), recognizing their efforts to share stories of bilateral cooperation through a youthful lens and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Sinopec Hosts

The event serves as a key platform for cultural exchange and a concrete step in implementing the "Youth Development" initiative under the eight common actions of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, laying a solid foundation for the long-term growth of China-Algeria relations.

Yongsheng Yu, Managing Director of Sinopec Group Branding Department, emphasized the company's commitment to balanced energy and cultural collaboration in Africa. "These young ambassadors demonstrate how civilizational exchange can spark fresh vitality among the next generation, becoming a vital link for mutual understanding," he said.

Smail Debbache, President of the Algeria-China Friendship Association, praised the program for building bridges of communication and understanding between the two nations' youth. "This initiative not only showcases the diversity and appeal of our cultures but also highlights Sinopec's proactive role in fostering mutual learning and heartfelt connections," he said.

Algerian Minister of Culture and Arts Malika Bendouda reflected on her own exposure to Chinese philosophy during her youth, particularly the enduring influence of Confucian thought. She urged young people from both countries to serve as cultural ambassadors, using exchange to forge lasting bonds and ensure intergenerational friendship.

Guo Jianjun, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Algeria, underscored the deep-rooted friendship tracing back to the ancient Silk Road and now thriving under the Belt and Road Initiative. "Youth are the future of China-Algeria friendship. We hope they will embrace openness and innovation to write new chapters of cooperation," he noted.

Since its launch, the program has engaged a large number of "Gen Z" participants. Algerian youth submitted 165 entries, including short videos and vlogs, highlighting Belt and Road stories and bilateral goodwill. After multiple rounds of review, 30 works advanced to the semi-finals, with 15 finalists competing onstage before five were selected as ambassadors.

Please visit https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/sinopec-releases-first-sustainable-development-report-in-algeria-474510.shtml for Sinopec's story in Algeria.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2821136/Sinopec_Hosts__In_Search_China_Algeria_Youth_Cultural_Ambassadors__Final_Selection.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinopec-hosts-in-search-of-china-algeria-youth-cultural-ambassadors-final-selection-and-awards-ceremony-in-algiers-302612911.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.