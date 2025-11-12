New market entry pilots three signature Cresco offerings

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) ("Cresco Labs" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of Cresco-branded flower in Germany, marking the Company's first commercial entry into the European Union. The launch reflects Cresco's expanded growth strategy as it pilots new investment platforms beyond U.S. cannabis.

Germany is one of the world's fastest-growing regulated cannabis markets, supported by a well-structured regulatory framework and an expanding patient base. The launch serves as an opportunity to gather insights while building a foundation for Cresco Labs' future expansion potential in international markets.

"After extensive work understanding the European landscape, we're confident that Cresco can deliver meaningful value through our portfolio of market leading brands, proven operational capabilities, and deep experience operating in dynamic regulatory environments," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. "Our objective is to use these insights to guide future growth decisions in evolving markets."

Cresco Labs is partnering with Blossom, the Company's EU GMP-certified manufacturing partner in Portugal, to introduce three signature flower products, each aligned with specific patient effects.

Cresco products are now available via prescription through licensed pharmacies across Germany.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs' mission is to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through a CPG approach to building national brands and a customer-focused retail experience, while acting as a steward for the industry on legislative and regulatory-focused initiatives. As a leader in cultivation, production, and branded product distribution, the Company is leveraging its scale and agility to grow its portfolio of brands that include Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co., Mindy's, and Remedi, on a national level. The Company also operates highly productive dispensaries nationally under the Sunnyside brand that focus on building patient and consumer trust and delivering ongoing education and convenience in a wonderfully traditional retail experience. Through year-round policy, community outreach and SEED initiative efforts, Cresco Labs embraces the responsibility to support communities through authentic engagement, economic opportunity, investment, workforce development, and legislative initiatives designed to create the most responsible, respectable and robust cannabis industry possible. Learn more about Cresco Labs' journey by visiting www.crescolabs.com or following the Company on Facebook, X or LinkedIn.

