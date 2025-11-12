Anzeige
12.11.2025 12:45 Uhr
Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (UCRP LN) 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Nov-2025 / 12:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.0477 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9747926 
 
CODE: UCRP LN 
 
ISIN: LU1806495575 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1806495575 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     UCRP LN 
LEI Code:   549300JEQE3CM0S0ZJ51 
Sequence No.: 408012 
EQS News ID:  2228504 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2228504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2025 06:10 ET (11:10 GMT)

