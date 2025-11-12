Cambridge Atomworks Showcases ODIN Micro-Reactor at World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2025team had the privilege of attending the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) for the first time.

We were honoured to be invited by the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to join them in the UK Pavilion to showcase our company and introduce our UK ODINTM micro-reactor technology to the global nuclear community assembled in Paris.

Participating in WNE was an invaluable opportunity to build relationships with national and international partners and connect with leadersshaping the future of nuclear energy. Our team met with industry figures from Urenco, Siemens, LKAB, and Framatome, and our CEO had the pleasure of meeting Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA.

We were also delighted to be invited by Her Excellency, Ambassador Sylvie Bermann (Chair of WNE) to a reception for the African Delegation, where we deepened our relationships with key stakeholders in the rapidly developing African nuclear energy sector, which is a key region for ODINTM deployment.

Overall, WNE 2025 was a resounding success attended by over 1,000 exhibitors and 25,000 visitors contributing to an inspiring event that reinforced belief in our mission to deliver advanced, scalable, and sustainable micro-reactor technology.

Cambridge Atomworks CEO Ian Farnansaid, "We look forward to returning to the next WNE and continuing to grow our network of partners who share our vision for the future of clean energy."

About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworksis a UK company aiming to utilise the very high energy density of nuclear fission to provide reliable power with substantially reduced logistics for energy intensive local power requirements in off-grid situations. Providing solutions for (i) the increasing energy requirements at mine sites as increasing demand for critical minerals and metals needed for the energy transition demands more processing of materials on site; (ii) contributing to energy equity by delivering power suitable for energy intensive industries and installations critical to development in regions with no grid infrastructure.

