Medium Frequency Magnetics Market worth $2.70 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Medium Frequency Magnetics Marketis anticipated to grow from estimated USD 1.99 billion in 2025 to USD 2.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. A key driver for the Medium Frequency Magnetics Market is the growing demand for efficient power conversion and energy management systems across key sectors such as electric mobility, renewable energy, aerospace, and industrial automation. The increasing shift toward electrification and digitalization is accelerating the adoption of medium-frequency transformers, inductors, and reactors that enable higher efficiency, reduced weight, and compact designs in power electronics systems. Additionally, the rapid development of EV charging infrastructure, smart grids, and renewable energy integration projects is creating strong demand for magnetics capable of operating at higher frequencies with minimal energy loss.

Aging electrical infrastructure and the global emphasis on energy efficiency and carbon reduction also propel investments in advanced magnetic technologies that support lightweight, thermally stable, and high-performance solutions. The integration of wide-bandgap semiconductors (SiC and GaN) in converters and inverters is boosting the need for optimized magnetic components tailored to high-frequency operation.

Medium (10-500 kW) power output segment to capture the largest share of the Medium Frequency Magnetics Market in 2030

The medium power output segment (10-500 kW) is expected to capture the largest share of the Medium Frequency Magnetics Market by 2030 due to its broad applicability across industrial, transportation, and renewable energy systems. This power range is ideally suited for EV charging stations, solar and wind power converters, industrial drives, and aerospace power systems, where high efficiency, compact design, and reliability are critical. Medium frequency transformers, inductors, and reactors in this range offer the right balance between power density and thermal performance, making them highly suitable for distributed energy systems and modular power conversion architectures. The growing deployment of microgrids, electric mobility solutions, and medium-capacity renewable systems further accelerates demand in this category. Additionally, the shift toward wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies (SiC and GaN) has enabled efficient operation at higher switching frequencies within this power range, driving greater adoption and positioning the medium power segment as the key growth driver of the market.

Renewable energy inverters (DC-AC-DC or AC-DC-AC systems) application segment to exhibit the largest share between 2025 and 2030

The renewable energy inverters (DC-AC-DC or AC-DC-AC systems) segment is projected to account for the largest share of the Medium Frequency Magnetics Market between 2025 and 2030 due to the rapid global expansion of solar and wind energy installations and the rising need for efficient power conversion systems. Medium frequency magnetics, including transformers, inductors, and reactors, are integral to inverter systems that convert and condition power between renewable sources and the grid, ensuring stable voltage, reduced losses, and improved efficiency. The increasing adoption of medium-frequency inverters allows for smaller, lighter, and more efficient designs, essential for both onshore and offshore renewable applications. Moreover, global initiatives aimed at decarbonization and grid modernization, coupled with the integration of energy storage systems, are amplifying the demand for advanced magnetic components that enable reliable, high-frequency power conversion. As renewable energy capacity continues to grow worldwide, medium frequency magnetics will remain indispensable in achieving the efficiency, flexibility, and reliability required for next-generation inverter systems.

North America to be the fastest-growing region in the Medium Frequency Magnetics Market from 2025 to 2030

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Medium Frequency Magnetics Market from 2025 to 2030, driven by rapid advancements in electric mobility, renewable energy integration, aerospace electrification, and industrial automation. The region's strong focus on energy efficiency standards, carbon reduction policies, and grid modernization initiatives is boosting the adoption of medium-frequency transformers, inductors, and reactors in applications such as EV charging infrastructure, solar and wind inverters, and high-efficiency power supplies. Significant investments in next-generation semiconductor technologies (SiC and GaN) are also driving the development of compact and high-performance magnetic components to support faster switching and greater power density. Moreover, the presence of leading R&D centers and technology-driven manufacturers in the US and Canada, coupled with federal incentives promoting clean energy and electrification, is accelerating market growth. As industries transition toward sustainable and digitally connected power systems, North America is set to lead innovation and deployment in the medium frequency magnetics space.

Top Companies in Medium Frequency Magnetics Industry:

The Top Companies in Medium Frequency Magnetics Industry are BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH (Germany), Standex Electronics (US), RoMan Manufacturing, Inc. (US), CorePower Magnetics (US), and AQ Group AB (Sweden).

Vishay Intertechnology (US)

Vishay Intertechnology is recognized as one of the largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components globally, with a strong market share in North America for custom magnetics and transformers. The company emphasizes a wide product line; solutions are designed for high reliability and custom requirements, meeting stringent standards for mission-critical energy, industrial automation, and alternative energy systems. Vishay's medium-frequency transformers are positioned for applications in power conversion, renewable energy (solar, wind, battery storage), smart grid, industrial automation, aviation, medical equipment, and EV infrastructure. Operations are supported by production sites in the US, Germany, and China, and sales presence in major world regions, ensuring efficient supply chain, logistics, and technical support for North American customers.

Standex Electronics, Inc. (US)

Standex Electronics, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of custom and standard electromagnetic components, including medium frequency magnetics, transformers, inductors, sensors, and relays. The company operates eleven manufacturing facilities across seven countries (the US, Germany, China, Mexico, the UK, Japan, and India), with its headquarters in Fairfield, Ohio, US. Its focus markets include industrial automation, medical technology, automotive, transportation, aerospace, HVAC, and renewable energy. The company's magnetics portfolio covers planar, Rogowski, current sense, and conventional transformers and inductors, optimized for power systems that demand compact size, high reliability, and efficiency under challenging conditions. The company also delivers MIL-SPEC grade power magnetics for critical defense and aerospace platforms, and supports major programs in EV charging, battery management, grid infrastructure, and advanced data centers.

