CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Secures Major Hemp Flower Order From Bronx Dispensary Smoking Scholars Amid Explosive Growth

With a staggering 1405.46% revenue surge since February 2024, CBDL continues its explosive expansion as Smoking Scholars places another major order in New York's $7.2 billion cannabis market.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC Pink:CBDL) proudly announces another significant order from Smoking Scholars, the rapidly growing dispensary located in the Bronx, New York - further solidifying CBDL's position as one of the most active and fast-expanding players in the cannabis and CBD marketplace.

Following the success of its previous headline-making partnership earlier this quarter, Smoking Scholars has placed a new bulk order featuring an elite trio of premium strains developed and supplied by The CBD Vault, a leading brand under the CBDL corporate structure:

Hybrid: Hawaii Haze

Sativa: Jet Fuel

Indica: Purple Gas

Each strain represents The CBD Vault's commitment to quality cultivation and market-leading genetics - designed for consistency, potency, and rich terpene profiles that drive repeat consumer demand and retail velocity across dispensaries nationwide.

"This repeat order from Smoking Scholars is a clear indicator of market trust and long-term partnership potential," said a CBDL company spokesperson. "We've built our reputation around reliability, quality, and innovation - and our Bronx partners see the results firsthand. This momentum is only the beginning."

Bronx Expansion Highlights Growth Wave

As cannabis retail continues to ignite across New York, Smoking Scholars' renewed partnership underscores the borough's thriving local ecosystem and CBDL's strategic ability to align with dispensaries driving cultural and economic progress.

"The Bronx just got greener," said representatives close to the Smoking Scholars expansion. "We're proud to offer premium hybrid, sativa, and indica strains that embody the borough's creativity, resilience, and authenticity."

This collaboration marks another milestone for CBD Life Sciences Inc., reinforcing its operational focus on high-growth territories while broadening national distribution through wholesale partnerships, retail placements, and branded product innovation through The CBD Vault.

Investor Highlights

Repeat bulk order from major Bronx dispensary strengthens recurring revenue streams.

Expanded strain lineup - Hawaii Haze, Jet Fuel, Purple Gas - built for high-turnover retail markets.

Momentum compounding following 1405.46% revenue growth since February 2024.

Strategic foothold in New York's booming cannabis economy , projected to reach $7.2B by 2030 .

Reinforcing CBDL's long-term mission of innovation, scalability, and sustained shareholder value.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDL) is a publicly traded company focused on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of premium CBD, hemp, and cannabis products under its flagship wellness brand, The CBD Vault. From topicals and tinctures to gummies, infused beverages, and now premium strains, The CBD Vault is redefining accessibility, quality, and innovation within the industry.

For more information, visit www.thecbdvault.com or follow on Instagram @thecbdvault.

