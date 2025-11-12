Anzeige
WKN: A3D2TS | ISIN: CA00258D1006 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABASCA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABASCA RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.11.2025 13:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abasca Resources Inc.: Abasca Resources Releases Assay Results from the Winter 2025 Drill Program at Its Loki Flake Graphite Deposit

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Abasca Resources Inc. ("Abasca" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABA) is pleased to release assay results from the winter 2025 drill program at its Loki Flake Graphite Deposit (Loki Deposit) at its 100%-owned Key Lake South (KLS) Project (Figure 1, Figure 2). The drill program focused on expanding on the initial 11.31 Mt inferred flake graphite resource at 7.65 % Cg1. A total of 5,925 m over 23 holes were completed. This included one hole (KLS-24-072) at the Thor Zone, which successfully intersected three intervals of graphite mineralization. The primary interval measured a total length of 40 m with an average grade of 8.57%. (Assay results for the hole were previously released on August 25, 2025). Drilling completed at the Loki Deposit extended the inferred-spaced drilling along strike by 300 m toward the northwest and 400 m toward the southeast (Figure 3). Locations and orientations of drillholes included in this release are listed in Table 1 and their assay results are shown in Table 2.

Assay Highlights

  • KLS-25-058: 30.00 m at 10.64 % Cg, including 10.0 m at 13.77 % Cg

  • KLS-25-060: 34.00 m at 9.02 % Cg, including 9.0 m at 12.18 % Cg

  • KLS-25-066: 26.00 m at 8.53 % Cg, including 7.0 m at 12.33 % Cg

  • KLS-25-057: 24.85 m at 8.49 % Cg, including 5.85 m at 12.49 % Cg

  • KLS-25-053: 20.35 m at 8.12 % Cg, including 8.0 m at 11.71 % Cg

  • KLS-25-055: 20.10 m at 9.37 % Cg, including 7.0 m at 13.03 % Cg

  • KLS-25-055: 19.70 m at 10.44 % Cg, including 6.0 m at 15.52 % Cg

Brian McEwan, Vice-President of Exploration commented "The Loki Deposit continues to provide consistent graphite intercepts along strike toward the southeast. We are very pleased with these high-grade zones from our winter program which will add to our initial mineral resource released earlier this year. With each expansion program, we continue to add to our geologic understanding of the Loki Deposit. We look forward to advancing the Loki Deposit toward the next stages of development."

Collected samples were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, an independent laboratory accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for preparation and ICP-MS multi-element analysis, boron by fusion as well as graphite content (% Cg) and total sulphur by LECO. Samples were collected in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance / quality control practices and included the insertion of blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats into the sample stream at regular intervals. Samples were also collected for in-field and lab density measurements at regular intervals and through the mineralized zones.

For more information on the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and an overview of the Key Lake South Project, please visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca.

Figure 1: Map of the Key Lake South Project area showing the location of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit and other exploration target areas.

Figure 2: Map of the area around the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit area showing the 2016, 2024, and winter 2025 drilling.

Figure 3: Oblique view of the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, showing the location of the mineralized flake graphite zones from the winter 2025 drill program in relation to the pit-constrained inferred resource and the 2016 and 2024 drill results.

Table 1: Locations and orientations of drillholes included in this release. Coordinates are in UTM NAD 83 Zone 13N and all lengths are measured in metres.

Drillhole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Inclination

Length

KLS-25-053

445815

6330186

558

35

-60

197

KLS-25-054

445757

6330108

556

35

-60

247

KLS-25-055

445701

6330028

551

35

-60

284

KLS-25-056

445897

6330133

550

35

-60

233

KLS-25-057

445844

6330061

550

35

-60

230

KLS-25-058

445782

6329968

548

35

-60

296

KLS-25-059

445981

6330077

551

35

-60

165

KLS-25-060

445868

6329920

544

35

-60

315

KLS-25-061

445920

6329995

544

35

-60

222

KLS-25-062

445940

6329859

543

35

-60

261

KLS-25-063

445185

6330509

547

35

-60

171

KLS-25-064

445126

6330427

548

35

-60

289

KLS-25-065

445068

6330343

549

35

-60

403

KLS-25-066

445106

6330570

542

35

-60

187

KLS-25-067

445048

6330485

545

35

-60

272

KLS-25-068

444990

6330404

545

35

-60

394

KLS-25-069

444966

6330542

552

35

-60

291

KLS-25-070

445018

6330624

549

35

-60

227

KLS-25-071

445078

6330710

552

35

-60

171

KLS-25-073

445749

6330602

553

215

-60

248

KLS-25-074

446060

6330015

546

35

-60

172

KLS-25-075

446000

6329937

542

35

-60

221

Table 2: Drillholes and their composited graphite intersections. All lengths are as measured downhole and do not represent true thickness. Composite intervals are calculated using a 3.0 % Cg cut-off and may include a maximum of 2.0 m internal dilution.

Drillhole ID

From

To

Length

Cg %

S %

KLS-25-053

116.05

136.40

20.35

8.12

0.88

Including

117.00

125.00

8.00

11.71

KLS-25-054

155.00

156.50

1.50

3.13

0.59

171.20

191.30

20.10

9.37

1.37

Including

172.00

174.00

2.00

11.00

176.00

183.00

7.00

13.03

188.00

189.00

1.00

10.80

KLS-25-055

42.00

43.00

1.00

3.88

0.66

214.80

234.50

19.70

10.44

1.73

Including

214.80

216.00

1.20

10.63

219.00

225.00

6.00

15.52

227.00

229.00

2.00

12.35

230.00

231.00

1.00

13.10

KLS-25-056

92.35

115.00

22.65

6.43

0.76

Including

107.00

109.00

2.00

11.80

KLS-25-057

143.15

168.00

24.85

8.49

1.70

Including

143.15

149.00

5.85

12.49

161.00

162.00

1.00

10.60

165.00

166.00

1.00

12.80

KLS-25-058

213.00

243.00

30.00

10.64

2.11

Including

213.00

215.00

2.00

12.00

220.00

222.00

2.00

12.05

225.00

235.00

10.00

13.77

236.00

237.00

1.00

10.60

238.00

239.00

1.00

13.50

KLS-25-059

83.85

103.00

19.15

7.06

0.76

Including

83.85

84.00

0.15

11.00

93.00

94.00

1.00

10.40

98.00

100.00

2.00

11.10

KLS-25-060

165.00

170.00

5.00

10.16

1.59

181.00

215.00

34.00

9.02

1.77

Including

184.00

185.00

1.00

12.10

198.00

200.00

2.00

10.80

201.00

205.00

4.00

12.33

206.00

215.00

9.00

12.18

KLS-25-061

149.65

177.00

27.35

9.69

1.67

Including

150.50

151.00

0.50

10.00

159.00

165.00

6.00

12.12

166.00

174.00

8.00

13.01

KLS-25-062

189.50

190.50

1.00

10.20

1.22

199.00

207.00

8.00

5.50

1.03

210.00

222.00

12.00

9.05

1.83

Including

211.00

216.00

5.00

13.18

KLS-25-063

83.00

111.00

28.00

7.72

1.07

Including

83.00

85.00

2.00

12.36

94.00

99.00

5.00

15.35

109.00

110.00

1.00

12.17

114.00

130.00

16.00

9.17

1.37

Including

116.00

117.00

1.00

11.19

118.00

119.00

1.00

12.05

122.00

125.00

3.00

12.12

126.00

129.00

3.00

12.04

KLS-25-064

143.00

149.00

6.00

3.06

0.48

210.00

211.00

1.00

6.80

1.17

227.00

234.00

7.00

10.31

1.59

Including

227.00

232.00

5.00

12.13

237.00

239.00

2.00

12.48

1.40

KLS-25-065

334.00

335.00

1.00

5.91

1.39

KLS-25-066

107.00

133.00

26.00

8.53

0.91

Including

111.00

112.00

1.00

12.04

113.00

120.00

7.00

12.33

122.00

124.00

2.00

12.06

132.00

133.00

1.00

10.75

KLS-25-067

207.50

215.00

7.50

3.45

1.14

230.00

234.60

4.60

8.58

1.55

Including

231.00

232.00

1.00

11.00

233.00

234.00

1.00

10.90

KLS-25-068

307.00

308.00

1.00

3.02

< 0.01

317.40

320.00

2.60

4.10

1.35

345.00

348.70

3.70

8.16

1.45

Including

346.00

347.00

1.00

10.60

KLS-25-069

No significant intersections

KLS-25-070

149.00

157.50

8.50

9.71

1.47

Including

149.00

150.00

1.00

12.10

152.00

154.00

2.00

11.25

KLS-25-071

No significant intersections

KLS-25-073

No significant intersections

KLS-25-074

59.00

66.00

7.00

5.57

0.19

Including

61.00

62.00

1.00

12.05

69.00

71.00

2.00

4.73

0.08

77.00

83.00

6.00

7.92

0.18

78.00

80.00

2.00

12.50

KLS-25-075

121.00

151.00

30.00

7.04

0.92

Including

124.00

125.50

1.50

12.03

131.00

132.00

1.00

12.40

140.00

147.00

7.00

12.64

[1] Please refer to the technical report dated May 29, 2025, with an effective date of April 10, 2025 and titled "Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada" filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website for further information about the resource estimate.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian McEwan, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McEwan is the Vice-President of Exploration at Abasca.

About Abasca Resources Inc.

Abasca is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration properties. The Company owns the Key Lake South Project (KLS), a 23,977-hectare exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin Region in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km south of the former Key Lake mine and current Key Lake mill. The project possesses geological similarities and along strike of past Key Lake Mine with prospective conductors of over 50 km for potential uranium mineralization. KLS is also host to the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit comprising a total inferred resource of 11.31 Mt at 7.65 % Cg. Please refer to the technical report dated May 29, 2025, with an effective date of April 10, 2025 and titled "Technical Report on the Key Lake South Project with Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Loki Flake Graphite Deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada" filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website for further information about the resource estimate.

On behalf of Abasca Resources Inc.

Dawn Zhou, M.Sc, CPA
President, CEO and Director

For more information visit the Company's website at https://www.abasca.ca or contact:

Abasca Resources Inc.
Email: info@abasca.ca
Telephone: +1 (306) 933 4261

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs with respect to future events and is based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the mineral resource estimate for the Loki Deposit, the high grade zones identified in the winter program adding to the mineral resource estimate and the advancement of the Loki Deposit towards the next stages of development. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Abasca undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of Abasca, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Abasca believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and factors, certain of which are beyond Abasca's control, including the impact of general business and economic conditions; risks related the exploration activities to be conducted on KLS, including risks related to government and environmental regulation; actual results of exploration activities; industry conditions, including uranium and graphite price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; the influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available or are pursued; title, permit or license disputes related to KLS; litigation; fluctuations in interest rates; and other factors. In addition, the forward-looking information is based on several assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the availability of qualified employees and contractors for the Company's operations and the availability of equipment. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Abasca disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Abasca Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/abasca-resources-releases-assay-results-from-the-winter-2025-drill-program-at-its-1100487

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
