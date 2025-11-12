Researchers in the Middle East have developed a fuzzy logic controller that simultaneously optimizes the tilt angle of PV systems and performs maximum power point tracking (MPPT). Year-long simulations indicate that the proposed approach increases power generation by approximately 20%.A team of scientists from Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University in Saudi Arabia investigated the use of a fuzzy logic controller (FLC) to simultaneously optimize the tilt angle of photovoltaic panels and perform maximum power point tracking (MPPT). "The novelty of the present study is that it presents an intelligent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...