SOFR Academy, Inc., a leading financial engineering firm, today announced the appointment of R. Martin "Marty" Chávez as Senior Advisor. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures at the intersection of finance, technology, and data science, Mr. Chávez brings decades of leadership experience shaping modern financial markets and innovation ecosystems. He is a Partner and Vice Chairman at global investment firm Sixth Street, where he serves on the firm's Executive Committee and leads research and development initiatives focused on advanced software, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technology partnerships. Mr. Chávez also serves on the Board of Directors of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and is recognized globally for pioneering the integration of quantitative technology into financial institutions.

Mr. Chávez currently serves as a member of the board of directors of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the Stanford Medicine Board of Fellows, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He was previously chair of the board of directors of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, and a member of the board of directors of Banco Santander, S.A., a financial services company. He also previously served as president of the board of overseers of Harvard University.

Prior to Sixth Street, Mr. Chávez held multiple senior roles at Goldman Sachs, including chief information officer, chief financial officer, global co-head of the firm's Securities (now Global Markets) Division, partner, and member of the management committee. Mr. Chávez represented Goldman Sachs on the Board of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association. He also co-founded San Francisco start-up Quorum Software Systems, where he was chief technology officer, and he was chief executive officer and co-founder of Kiodex (acquired by Sungard).

Mr. Chávez holds a Bachelor of Arts in biochemical sciences and a Master of Science in computer science from Harvard University, as well as a Doctorate in medical information sciences from Stanford University.

"As a decades-long advocate of transparent benchmarks in financial markets, I am delighted to advise SOFR Academy in this new position," said Mr. Chávez.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Marty to the Firm," said Marcus A. Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of SOFR Academy. "Marty uniquely bridges Wall Street and Silicon Valley he is an accomplished technologist, entrepreneur, and investor whose insights into finance, technology, and innovation are unparalleled. His guidance will be invaluable as we continue to advance benchmark solutions that strengthen financial stability and transparency in global markets."

SOFR Academy is implementing benchmark credit spread indices designed to complement risk-free rates such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). Its flagship U.S. dollar benchmarks are the Across-the-Curve Credit Spread Index (AXI) (Bloomberg: AXIIUNS Index) and the Financial Conditions Credit Spread Index (FXI) (Bloomberg: FXIXUNS Index). AXI and FXI are the only benchmarks introduced at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Credit Sensitivity Group Workshops that are currently independently confirmed as having fully implemented the relevant IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks (IBM Promontory, 2024). Grounded in observable market transactions, independent research shows that these indices will enhance the efficiency, resilience, and transparency of U.S. financial markets.

About SOFR Academy

SOFR Academy, Inc. is a financial engineering firm that develops tools to support global financial market participants and public institutions. The firm's products are designed to complement (near) risk-free rates and promote well-functioning credit markets. Headquartered in New York, SOFR Academy works with market participants, academics, and regulators to strengthen financial system resilience and transparency. For more information, visit www.sofr.org.

About the Secured Overnight Financing Rate

SOFR is published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is subject to The New York Fed's Terms of Use. The New York Fed has no liability for your use of the data. Neither USD-AXI or USD-FXI are associated with, endorsed, or sponsored by The New York Fed or the Federal Reserve System.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

