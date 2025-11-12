The New PC Case Combines Modular Flexibility with a Clean Design for Easy Builds and Polished Final Look

Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced the MasterFrame 400 Mesh, a compact PC case that brings the signature MasterFrame design language to a more accessible, desk-friendly format.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112507322/en/

MasterFrame 400 Mesh shown with V4 3DHP air cooler.

The MasterFrame 400 Mesh delivers FreeForm 2.0 modularity in a simplified build experience. It offers dual orientation for vertical or horizontal setups, repositionable brackets, and mesh-optimized airflow so builders can tailor layout and thermals with confidence. The result is a compact footprint that still supports serious hardware.

The case is engineered for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX systems and supports high-performance components without compromise. Builders can install GPUs up to 390 mm and air coolers up to 190 mm. Cooling headroom is extensive, with support for up to nine fans and multiple radiators, including top-mounted 360 mm options. A full front mesh panel maximizes intake, while a tempered glass side panel creates a clean, refined showcase.

Modern connectivity is built in. The front I/O includes USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and a 3.5 mm audio combo jack. A pre-installed SickleFlow 120 mm ARGB fan provides immediate airflow and lighting so first-time builders can power on with fewer steps.

"The MasterFrame 400 Mesh is about lowering the barrier to creative builds," said Wei Yang, General Manager of Cooler Master North America. "You should not need a large case or have advanced experience to explore modular design. This brings the MasterFrame idea to more people in a way that feels guided, intuitive, and fun."

The MasterFrame 400 Mesh connects FreeForm 2.0 and Thermal Excellence, two design themes for Cooler Master this year. Its approachable modularity reflects FreeForm's promise of customization that stays practical. Its generous cooling support and mesh-first design reinforce Thermal Excellence by moving more air with fewer obstacles, even in small spaces.

Key Features

Compact form, full potential : Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX support with full-size component compatibility.

: Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX support with full-size component compatibility. Mesh-optimized airflow : Full mesh front panel plus support for up to nine fans and multiple radiators, including 360 mm.

: Full mesh front panel plus support for up to nine fans and multiple radiators, including 360 mm. High-performance fit : Supports 390 mm GPUs and 190 mm CPU air coolers.

: Supports 390 mm GPUs and 190 mm CPU air coolers. Showcase aesthetics : Premium aluminum accents, curved edges, and tempered glass side panel.

: Premium aluminum accents, curved edges, and tempered glass side panel. Modern I/O and ARGB : USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 3.5 mm combo jack, and a pre-installed SickleFlow 120 mm ARGB fan.

: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, dual USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 3.5 mm combo jack, and a pre-installed SickleFlow 120 mm ARGB fan. Two colors available: Silver and Black.

The MasterFrame 400 Mesh is designed for gamers, content creators, and builders who want the MasterFrame experience in a compact case that is easier to set up and upgrade. It is the most accessible entry in the MasterFrame family and brings airflow, compatibility, and presentation together in a stylish design.

Availability

The MasterFrame 400 Mesh will be sold through authorized retailers and distribution partners. Availability varies by region. More information can be found here: https://www.coolermaster.com/en-global/products/masterframe-400-mesh/

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Discord and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112507322/en/

Contacts:

Jim Merk, Cooler Master PR

Jim_Merk@coolermaster.com