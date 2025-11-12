Appian Announces 2025 Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe

Winning partners delivered enterprise transformation with process orchestration and AI

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the winners of its annual Partner Awards at Appian Europe, recognizing partners who have delivered measurable enterprise transformation for customers by leveraging the Appian Platform's AI and process orchestration capabilities. These award-winning partners demonstrate the strategic value of end-to-end automation across global markets.

"Our partners are core to how we execute globally," said Scott Van Valkenburgh, Senior Vice President, Global Partners & Alliances at Appian. "When we combine our platform with their expertise, we accelerate innovation and deliver greater value for our customers."

"Our partners are the vanguard of enterprise transformation across Europe, acting as the essential regional engine that converts strategy into measurable outcomes for our customers," said Vicky Nisbet, Senior Vice President of EMEA at Appian. "This year's winners prove that our partner ecosystem is driving accelerated platform adoption, and ensuring localized customer success as we scale tangible value across the enterprise in this market."

This year's awards highlight outstanding achievements, value, and growth for our customers. The winners are as follows:

Delivery Award Winner: Accenture

With a portfolio of projects across multiple clients in Europe, Accenture continues to empower clients to drive large-scale transformations using Appian. Their commitment to customer success is underscored by delivering high quality programs that consistently exceed customer expectations. In Spain, Accenture is working with a leading bank to roll out a multi-year transformation program with Appian at its core, enabling AI-driven automation, advanced dashboards, full process traceability, and faster time-to-market. In Italy, Accenture deployed Appian as the central orchestration layer for metropolitan municipalities, automating processes and integrating mission-critical systems to eliminate a two-year backlog and cut processing times from weeks to just two days.

Growth Award Winner: Indra Group

Indra Group achieved significant year-over-year revenue growth with Appian, and successfully scaled its Appian practice across diverse global markets, strategically evolving into a powerhouse spanning six countries and high-value sectors (including energy, defense, and healthcare). The strategic focus on replicating successful solutions and talent investment resulted in a 35% annual increase in Appian-related contract value and 8.5x growth in its pipeline since 2023, driving significant digital transformation across its client base.

Transformation Award Winner: Xebia

For a leading global pharmaceutical organization, Xebia implemented an enterprise-wide Clinical Trials Operating Model on the Appian Platform, serving as a central orchestration layer across diverse systems and user groups worldwide. This transformation significantly accelerated critical processes and reduced costs, setting a new benchmark for agility and compliance in clinical operations. Xebia is recognized for exceptional achievement in delivering measurable, high-impact business transformation at enterprise scale.

Innovation Award Winners:

EY

Addressing manual fund onboarding processes for asset management firms, EY rapidly deployed a modular Appian platform in just six months leveraging EY Wealth & Asset Management knowledge. The solution leverages Generative AI for intelligent document processing and automated workflows for the full fund lifecycle management. This initiative delivered immediate results, including a 30% increase in operational efficiency and achieving 100% regulatory compliance across many jurisdictions.

h iberus

For a major government agency overseeing public aid, hiberus developed an intelligent platform leveraging Appian Data Fabric, Process HQ, and AI services. This solution allowed the system to adapt forms, workflows, and rules without code. As a result, the customer was able to achieve a 40% reduction in processing time and a 60% decrease in administrative errors in the management of public aid case files for businesses.

NTT D ATA

NTT DATA's Appian-centric program acts as the core business orchestrator, leveraging Appian's native AI capabilities - such as AI Skills, AI Copilot, Data Fabric Insights, and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) - to automate request, records, and case-management workflows. These capabilities have been applied in transformation projects, including a Wealth Tech organisation, which have significantly reduced manual interventions by 80%, improved resolution speed by 75%, and enabled real-time monitoring.

Waivgen

To address a major compliance transformation for a large retail and commercial bank based in the UK, Waivgen introduced EngaigeQ, an Agentic AI framework built on the Appian Platform. The solution combines AI with Appian's process orchestration and Data Fabric to automate 15 key use cases, with expected outcomes including a 50% reduction in application development time and generating £2.3 million in annual cost savings.

Xebia

For a leading biosimilar medicines company, Xebia developed an Appian-powered platform to unify product security investigations within a single, auditable ecosystem. By automating workflows, standardizing processes, and enabling real-time collaboration, the solution has strengthened global oversight of supply chain and product integrity. The initiative has significantly accelerated investigation cycles, ensured accurate compliance traceability, and set a new benchmark for operational transparency across markets.

About Appian

Appian provides a platform for AI-powered process automation that's built for mission critical operations.

