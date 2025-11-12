MyComplianceOffice: MCO Receives Accolade at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence

MyComplianceOffice (MCO) receives the Highly Commended Award for Best Market, Trade or Communications Surveillance Solution at the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2025.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence recognise the critical role of MyComplianceOffice (MCO) in helping financial firms detect and manage conduct risk with confidence. This accolade reflects the breadth of MCO's integrated capabilities across personal account dealing, electronic communications, insider and MNPI management, and more, delivered through a single, continuously enhanced Regulatory Technology (RegTech) platform.

Supporting over 1,500 organisations in more than 105 countries, MCO's comprehensive compliance platform combines vital KYC, KYT, KYTP, and KYO functionality to provide full visibility of risk and regulatory obligations. Clients praise MCO's intuitive interface, strong regional support, and the usability of a centralised platform which links every alert, case, and activity for faster, more informed decision-making.

Recent investment has further strengthened coverage for firms. MCO has expanded its eCommunications (eComms) surveillance and archiving capabilities across various channels, including Zoom, Bloomberg, WhatsApp, Signal, SMS, LinkedIn, and Teams. In 2024, MCO also bolstered its KYC and AML capabilities, consolidating compliance oversight within one suite of compliance solutions.

MCO's rules-driven eComms Review surveillance module detects potential market abuse across asset classes and venues, identifying unapproved communication channels and suspicious activity in real-time. eComms Archive then enables easy cross-channel search and reporting across all historical communications and channels, satisfying the record-keeping expectations of MAS, SFC, ASIC, and other regulators.

MCO's APAC Director, Kelly-Ann McHugh, comments, "This recognition reflects our focus on continued innovation that drives real-world client outcomes. We are proud to support compliance teams with our suite of RegTech solutions that intelligently identifies potential employee misconduct and actively reduces their firms' regulatory risk."

The platform continues to evolve through continuous enhancements, including improvements to personal trading rule accuracy, alert navigation, and granular permissions, to strengthen oversight at scale. A leading multi-asset investment firm in Singapore saves six to eight hours each week on personal account trading checks, with improved evidence readiness for inspections and fewer delays across approvals.

MCO also integrates with HR systems, order and execution platforms, market data providers, and regulatory content feeds to streamline oversight and reduce manual workload for compliance teams.

Learn more about MCO's award-winning compliance management solutions and how they help firms fortify their compliance across employee activity, personal account dealing, third parties, and regulatory obligations. https://mco.mycomplianceoffice.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782052/5615986/MyComplianceOffice_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mco-receives-accolade-at-regulation-asia-awards-for-excellence-302613010.html