Eco Innovation Group, Inc: Eco Innovation Group and WRA Holdings Advance Costa Rica's National Railway Master Plan

WRA Holdings to present the National Railway Master Plan for the Republic of Costa Rica on Wednesday for government review and approval

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) ("ECOX") and WRA Holdings, Inc. ("WRA") are pleased to announce that WRA Holdings will present the National Railway Master Plan for the Republic of Costa Rica on Wednesday to the Government of Costa Rica through its national rail authority, the Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (INCOFER). The presentation marks an important step in advancing the project toward government review and approval as part of Costa Rica's long-term transportation and sustainability strategy.

The Master Plan envisions a comprehensive rail network linking the entire Costa Rican territory from coast to coast and from border to border, forming the backbone of a modern and sustainable transport system. While its primary focus is the development of a national freight rail corridor, the plan also provides for passenger service integration, supporting urban and interurban mobility and reducing dependence on road-based transport.

"This project represents a historic opportunity for Costa Rica to modernize its logistics infrastructure, strengthen regional trade flows, and enhance environmental resilience," said Cornel Alvarado, President and CEO of WRA Holdings, Inc. "The railway network will serve as a strategic engine for economic growth, generating thousands of jobs and stimulating industrial and agricultural production throughout the country and Central America."

The National Railway Master Plan forms part of WRA's broader infrastructure and environmental redevelopment portfolio in Costa Rica, which includes national logistics corridors, port modernization, renewable energy conversion, and waste-to-energy facilities. Together, these initiatives aim to transform Costa Rica into a regional gateway for sustainable trade and transport, reinforcing the nation's commitment to decarbonization and inclusive development.

"Costa Rica's rail renaissance will be a catalyst for regional integration," added Alvarado. "It connects production centers, ports, and communities across the isthmus, promoting efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship while attracting long-term investment from both the public and private sectors."

The company intends to complete technical, financial, and environmental studies for submission to INCOFER and relevant government agencies in early 2026. Upon government endorsement, WRA plans to open the initiative to international partners and investors to support design, construction, and operation phases under public-private partnership frameworks consistent with Costa Rica's infrastructure development policies.

"WRA's progress with the National Railway Master Plan demonstrates how vision moves into execution," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group. "This milestone underscores Costa Rica's commitment to sustainable, forward-looking infrastructure, and we look forward to supporting WRA as it continues advancing these efforts."

Quarterly Filing Update and Debt Resolution Progress

The Company is pleased to announce the filing of its Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2025, maintaining full reporting compliance with OTC Markets. This filing reflects management's ongoing commitment to providing timely and transparent information to our shareholders.

As disclosed in the filing, the Company's convertible notes payable totaled less than $600,000 as of September 30, 2025, as detailed in Section 3B of the filing. In response to shareholder inquiries regarding recent stock issuances, management notes that this debt balance has continued to decline since quarter end as the Company works through legacy creditor obligations. Management views this as a relatively manageable debt level compared to other OTC issuers and intends to fully settle these balances upon completion of the proposed merger with WRA Holdings, Inc, if not sooner.

Management remains committed to resolving these legacy creditor relationships on terms that protect and enhance shareholder value. The Company has not incurred any new debt financing in over three years and does not intend to pursue dilutive financing arrangements going forward. The Company is currently in negotiations with the Preferred C holder to settle their remaining balance of ~$32,500 as of today. The conversion of this class of security has resulted in high levels of dilution after Friday's merger announcement. The company remains committed to resolving this balance and has committed funding in place to settle this. The Company's efforts are focused exclusively on negotiating favorable settlements with remaining legacy creditors to eliminate these obligations and strengthen the Company's capital structure in preparation for the proposed merger.

A follow-up release is planned after Wednesday's presentation to summarize results and outline next steps. Shareholders and interested parties can view or download a complete presentation at the following link: View the full Costa Rica Visioning Presentation here

About WRA Holdings, Inc.

WRA Holdings, Inc. is a multinational infrastructure development and investment company focused on public- and private-partnership projects that drive economic growth, environmental renewal, and urban redevelopment. The company's flagship Costa Rica initiative integrates national rail, airport, and logistics systems, port revitalization, waste-to-energy conversion, clean-water programs, and healthcare infrastructure to build a cleaner, more connected nation and foster regional connectivity and long-term prosperity across Central America.

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored to micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private enterprises preparing to enter the public markets. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements regarding potential acquisitions, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, share cancellations, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; risks inherent in the mining, energy storage, and infrastructure sectors; regulatory and permitting risks; market conditions; competitive factors; the ability to obtain financing; the ability to engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements; the ability to achieve and maintain compliance with SEC and exchange listing requirements; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

