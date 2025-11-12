Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Award-winning Utah- and Tennessee-based digital marketing agency Rock Salt Marketing has announced the appointment of Spencer Bierman as its new SEO Director.





Rock Salt Marketing Welcomes Spencer Bierman As Its New SEO Director

Spencer began his digital marketing career in 2018, specializing in SEO strategy, content optimization, and competitive research.

Over the years, he has partnered with clients across diverse industries to develop creative, data-driven campaigns that deliver measurable ROI. His work reflects a strong focus on long-term strategy, problem-solving, and mentoring teams to achieve consistent performance.

Before joining Rock Salt Marketing, Spencer collaborated with enterprise brands including Visionworks, Awardco, Snowbird Ski Resort, Canopy, and Greenworks. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication from the University of Utah.

"Spencer brings both strategic insight and unmatched expertise in franchise SEO that align perfectly with our goals and approach," said Ridge Anderson, Co-founder of Rock Salt Marketing.

"His leadership will help us refine processes, strengthen collaboration, and continue delivering quality work our clients can rely on."

Outside of work, Spencer enjoys camping, rock climbing, skiing, mountain biking, and woodworking.

About Rock Salt Marketing

Rock Salt Marketing Cooperative is a top-tier digital marketing agency that offers high quality quality web design, SEO, and paid media services. Rock Salt was founded in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2023 by seasoned digital marketing experts who wanted to break the cycle of marketing agencies overcharging and underdelivering. With everything the Rock Salt Marketing team does, quality, results, and client satisfaction are the highest priority. In 2025, Rock Salt Marketing opened operations in Nashville, TN, to extend their award-winning services and values to a greater number of businesses.

