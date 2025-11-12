Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Launches EinsteinRx as the Premier AI Prescription Management Hub Solution to Integrate Physical and Technology Healthcare Infrastructure

Consolidates messaging around Einstein Rx AI, Wellgistics Hub (formerly DelivMeds) and HubRx AI integration with pharmacies (in-house pharmacy and 6,500+ independent pharmacy network), physicians and manufacturers

Integration of technology and physical infrastructure positions Wellgistics with the "Pharmacy IT Railroad" to execute on PharmacyChain smart contracts for optimized healthcare delivery in the $634 billion United States prescription drug market

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. ("Wellgistics") (NASDAQ:WGRX), a leader in the integration of physical and technology healthcare infrastructure for prescription drugs, today announced that it has launched EinsteinRx, the premier prescription management solution to integrate physical and technology infrastructure for the prescription drug industry. EinsteinRx allows for the fully customizable, seamless flow of information from the physician to the pharmacy, integrating drug manufacturing data, insurance information, patient data, nutritional recommendations and prescription fulfillment data in order to deliver an optimal solution for all key stakeholders. EinsteinRx is ideally suited for self-insured employers, GPOs and HMOs that are looking for a fully integrated solution to manage their prescription drug programs. The Company expects to begin onboarding new payer clients in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With EinsteinRx patients will be offered the most suitable drug, at the best out-of-pocket price, for pickup at the most convenient location (or home delivery), with tailored nutritional recommendations to optimize health while on therapy. Additionally, the system is optimized to minimize potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs), while also returning key data to the physician, such as when a prescription is fulfilled thus allowing for better monitoring of patient adherence.

"I have spent the better part of my career creating and implementing technology to improve the way pharmacies do business," said Prashant Patel, RPh, President & Interim-CEO of Wellgistics. "We have completed the difficult task of coding the various parts of our 'Pharmacy IT Railroad' that will allow optimized data forth between the key stakeholders in a manner that is optimized for pharmacy best practices. EinsteinRx ensures that the various loops in the pharmaceutical distribution process are closed, patients get access to the most suitable drug at the best price, physicians have peace of mind knowing their patients have filled their prescriptions, manufacturers understand how best to work with pharmacists and patients, and nutritional recommendations are given to support the drug's safety and efficacy."

Mr. Patel continued, "By bringing these key ingredients into one seamless solution with EinsteinRx, we now have the infrastructure needed that will allow us to codify the smart contracts underlying PharmacyChain that will allow us to expand significantly as we bring payers who are looking for improved outcomes at lower cost for their constituents."

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) delivers medications from manufacturer to patient-faster, smarter, and more affordably. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment. As a PBM-agnostic alternative, Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

