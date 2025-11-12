Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

12 November 2025

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Transaction in own shares

and

Total Voting Rights

The Board of Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the " Company") announces that on 12 November 2025, and in accordance with the terms of the repurchase agreement between the Company and Strathclyde Pension Fund (administered by Glasgow City Council) (" Strathclyde") described in the circular to shareholders dated 29 September 2025 (the " Repurchase"), the Company has today repurchased for cancellation 16,441,177 participating redeemable preference shares of no par value in the capital of the Company (" Shares") from Strathclyde by way of a market acquisition in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended).

The Repurchase was undertaken at a price of 897.3412 pence per Share, representing a 14 per cent. discount to the Company's net asset value (" NAV") per Share as at close of business on 11 November 2025. For the purpose of the Repurchase, the NAV per Share was calculated cum income and with borrowings at market value. Following the Repurchase, there will be an uplift to the NAV per Share (cum income, with borrowings at market value) of approximately 4.5 per cent. which will be reflected in the NAV calculated as at close of business today. All of the Shares repurchased will be cancelled.

Upon cancellation of the Shares repurchased from Strathclyde, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 56,494,439 Shares, carrying one vote each, and 1,000 Founder Shares, carrying one vote in aggregate. The Company currently holds 9,025,940 Shares in treasury. Accordingly, upon cancellation of the Shares repurchased from Strathclyde, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 47,468,500.

The above figure (47,468,500) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited Heather Manners (Chairman) via FIL Investments FIL Investments International (Manager and Company Secretary) George Bayer + 44 (0)20 7961 4240 Dickson Minto Advisers LLP (Financial Adviser) Douglas Armstrong Belinda Beresford +44 (0)20 7649 6823 +44 (0)20 7649 6948 Jefferies International Limited (Broker) Gaudi Le Roux +44 (0)20 7029 8000

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84