Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, has been recognized as one of America's Most Reliable Companies 2026, ranking 23rd with a score of 85.37.

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, evaluated over 2,400 decision-makers at America's largest firms to identify the 300 most reliable companies across industries.

The ranking is based equally on the likelihood of recommendation and a split between four evaluation criteria:

Ease of doing business

Value for money

Consistency of deliverables

Reputation for dependability

Digital Silk CEO Gabriel Shaoolian added, "Reliability is not about flashy campaigns. It is about consistency and trust. This recognition reflects the commitment of our team to deliver results clients can count on every time."

The rankings for America's Most Reliable Companies 2026 were based on an independent survey of over 2,400 B2B decision-makers who had recent experience purchasing, using, or researching B2B companies. Respondents submitted more than 80,000 evaluations across a wide range of industries in the U.S. Companies were assessed on Likelihood of Recommendation, which accounted for 50% of the final score, and four weighted evaluation criteria, including ease of doing business, value for money, consistency of deliverables, and reputation for dependability, which made up the remaining 50 percent. Only independent companies doing business with B2B clients were eligible, and the top 300 scoring companies received recognition.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, we create digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

