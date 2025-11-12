Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - American Tungsten Corp. (CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) (The "Company" or "American Tungsten") is pleased to share continued progress on its rehabilitation efforts at the IMA Mine in Patterson, Idaho, and will be giving investors an opportunity to ask questions on current progress, at an upcoming live investor webinar.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The company has expanded the scope of its Phase 1 drilling program which will now include approximately 10000 feet of drilling across three stations on the D Level and two stations on the Zero Level. The drill program is designed to establish geological continuity of the polymetallic tungsten quartz vein system up-dip of the D level and also to test additional vein systems from the Zero level intersected in mid-2000's Gentor drillholes.

The following progress supports the commencement of the diamond drilling program scheduled for the end of November.

D Level Progress

Excavation of the access crosscut to the diamond drill stations on D Level continues and is now ~54% complete (~100ft.) with ~86ft. of excavation remaining - it is expected that the 1st diamond drill station will be reached by the end of next week;

The drill rig and power packs are on site and will be mobilized underground once the drill station is expanded and bolted;

In parallel, development of the access drift will continue towards the 2nd and 3rd diamond drill stations; and

All work at the D Level continues to be "double shifted" by the Contractor to expedite the timeline of the Phase 1 drill program.

Zero Level Progress

Rehabilitation of the Zero Level continues, and it is estimated that the remaining visible debris area will be cleared by the end of next week;

This will allow access to previously rehabilitated areas on the zero level, including new drifts around unstable areas developed by 1970s operations;

At this time, American Tungsten will be able to assess what, if any, additional rehabilitation at the Zero Level may be needed to support drilling from the zero level; and

Additional work staff have been secured by the Contractor to ensure that the work progress at the Zero Level is being performed in parallel with work progress at the D Level.

The company has already begun initial planning for Phase 2 of its diamond drill program that will extend the scope of the program into Q1 2026, and looks forward to continuing to provide updates to the market in the coming weeks.

INVESTOR UPDATE TO DISCUSS AMERICAN TUNGSTEN'S OPERATIONAL PROGRESS:

The Company is delighted to announce that Ali Haji, CEO will be hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, November 18 at 10 AM ET / 7 AM PT. Mr. Haji will provide investors with a brief corporate update, speak to upcoming milestones, industry news and a brief Q & A session with investors.

Register here: https://6ix.com/event/american-tungsten-investor-update

The Company also announces, in accordance with CSE policies, that it has entered into a marketing agreement with an arm's length firm, Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM") to provide, among other things, landing pages, digital marketing, email marketing, and influencer marketing services. In consideration for these services, GSM will be paid a cash fee of $48,000 USD.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or investor relations, Joanna Longo at ir@americantungstencorp.com.

(CSE: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90)

