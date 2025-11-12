BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0008910555
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10-Nov-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
11-Nov-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.000000
5.358677
5.358677
4021492
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.000000
4.190475
4.190475
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
Sub Total 8.A
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Physical Swaps
18/05/2026
n/a
473841
0.631398
Sub Total 8.B1
473841
0.631398%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swaps
26/11/2025
n/a
Cash
2482651
3.308156
Swaps
06/01/2026
n/a
Cash
548000
0.730215
Swaps
23/02/2026
n/a
Cash
517000
0.688908
Sub Total 8.B2
3547651
4.727279%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, National Association
5.358677
5.358677%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
11-Nov-2025
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom
Contact Name:
Kevin Mayger, for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 0207 743 1098
Date: 12 November 2025
