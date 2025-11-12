Modern Family Law Expands to Atlanta, Georgia, Bringing Compassionate and Accessible Family Law Services to a New State

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Modern Family Law, a national family law firm known for its innovative approach and commitment to compassion, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Atlanta, Georgia . This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm's continued growth and dedication to making quality legal representation more accessible to families across the United States.

Modern Family Law - Atlanta



With existing offices in Texas , Colorado , California , and Washington , Modern Family Law's move into Georgia reflects the firm's mission to transform the way individuals experience legal support during life's most challenging moments. The Atlanta location will offer a full range of family law services , including divorce , child custody , child support , and adoption cases.

"Our goal has always been to modernize the family law experience through compassion, innovation, and respect," said M. David Johnson , CEO of Modern Family Law. "Expanding into Atlanta allows us to bring that mission to a broader community, offering families in Georgia the same high-quality legal care that has helped thousands of clients in our other regions."

Leading the new Atlanta office is Cynthia Griffrin , who will serve as Managing Partner. Cynthia brings her extensive courtroom experience and dedication to helping families find clarity and stability during emotionally challenging times.

"I am honored to lead Modern Family Law's expansion into Atlanta," said Cynthia Griffrin. "We are committed to providing the people of Georgia with compassionate, results-driven representation that reflects Modern Family Law's core values."

The Atlanta office will serve clients both in-person and virtually, continuing the firm's commitment to flexibility and client-centered service. With this new location, Modern Family Law looks forward to becoming a trusted resource for families in Georgia.

For more information about Modern Family Law's services or to schedule a consultation, visit www.modernfamilylaw.com .

SOURCE: Modern Family Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/modern-family-law-expands-to-atlanta-georgia-bringing-compassion-1100348