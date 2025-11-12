Songue PR Takes the Gold for Outstanding Achievement in Public Relations

Tech PR agency recognized for excellence in brand and reputation management; Songue CEO honored as Inspiring Leader and Entrepreneur of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Songue PR , a full-service communications agency supporting high-growth technology companies, has taken top honors at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, winning gold in two categories: Achievement in Brand and Reputation Management and Female Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Achievement in Brand and Reputation Management award is given to agencies for excellence across specific campaigns. Songue PR was recognized for its success in helping to reposition a global AI company as a trusted leader in ethical AI. The 12-month program achieved a 107% increase in positive media coverage and a 63% reduction in negative sentiment - transforming a period of reputational challenge into one of renewed credibility and strategic visibility. The campaign blended crisis management, narrative control and proactive thought leadership to restore confidence across investors, customers and the media.

The Female Entrepreneur of the Year award honored Songue PR's CEO and co-founder, Natalee Gibson, for her leadership in redefining the agency model for technology communications - one built on editorial precision, measurable outcomes and senior-led strategy. Under her direction, Songue PR continues to deliver the speed, depth and quality typically associated with global agencies while maintaining the agility of a boutique firm.

Stevie Awards judges commended Natalee's ability to "deliver Fortune 100-level outcomes through a lean, boutique model," noting that "in a world where PR can turn from positive to negative in a heartbeat, her commitment to leading engagements with clarity and precision has turned Songue PR into a firm that delivers meaningful results."

In addition to her Stevie honors, Natalee was also named a 2025 Inspiring Leader by the Inspiring Workplaces Group, recognized for her transparent leadership style and her focus on creating a culture defined by trust, accountability and professional growth.

"These awards reflect the collective effort behind Songue's success," said Gibson. "I'm lucky to lead a team that consistently brings clarity and creativity to complex challenges, and to partner with clients who see communications as an essential part of building their business. These recognitions belong as much to them as they do to us."

Since its founding, Songue PR has a successful track record of supporting companies through M&A and IPO processes, maintaining full senior retention while achieving 80% growth through referrals and repeat business. The agency's recent milestones include the launch of its PR Sprint program for early-stage technology companies and continued partnerships with global leaders in AI, cybersecurity and education.

About Songue PR

Songue PR is a boutique communications agency built for technology companies operating at moments of inflection, including launch, scale, investment or transformation. The agency delivers senior-level strategy, editorial discipline and measurable outcomes for clients around the world. Songue's proven track record includes helping founders and executives shape reputation where it matters most, delivering multi-faceted, full service PR programs tailored to each client's needs that assure meaningful results.

Find out more at www.songuepr.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn .

