"I want to serve on the Student Leadership Board because I would not be who I am without this organization," Scott shared, reflecting on her motivation to join the Board. She emphasized how her experience at TYWLS Manhattan provided her with a strong academic foundation and a community that saw, believed in, and helped her believe in herself. Scott vividly recalls how her college counselor's guidance led to a life-changing opportunity and a full scholarship through QuestBridge. "That kind of individualized care - rooted in love, expectation, and advocacy - is exactly what makes Student Leadership so powerful," she added.









Through her work with the Legally BLK Fund, a nonprofit that she founded to reduce barriers for entry into the law profession for Black women, Scott has gained hands-on experience in building and scaling a nonprofit, leading storytelling and digital advocacy efforts, securing funding, and building strategic partnerships. She recently completed her JD/MBA from New York University and is a law clerk at Davis Polk. She remains deeply connected to the students served by Student Leadership through volunteering at network events and her mentorship and engagement with young people navigating similar systems. She was honored for her leadership and impact at the network's (Em)Power Breakfast in 2023. Scott aims to help strengthen the broader Student Leadership alum network and ensure that student and alumni voices are centered.





Cerie Tisch Stone joins the Board with a deep understanding of Student Leadership's work, having previously volunteered in its schools and worked on staff. She is a Marketing Associate at the Children's Museum of Manhattan, with a background centered on nonprofit management and development within cultural and educational organizations. "I came back year after year as a volunteer and intern because I saw firsthand the positive impact of the programs on the students and principals in the network. I'm excited about this full-circle moment to return and contribute my creativity and expertise at the Board level." Stone is a graduate of Barnard College of Columbia University. Her decision to join the Board reflects her desire to deepen her engagement with the work of the organization, and aligns with her philanthropic interests and commitment to the organization and its mission.

Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership, expressed her enthusiasm for the new appointments: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Talia Scott and Cerie Tisch Stone to our Board of Directors. Their journey and expertise bring invaluable perspectives and a deep understanding of our mission. Both are exceptional leaders who embody the values of our organization and will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reach and empower more students."

About Student Leadership Network

Student Leadership Network believes in the potential of all students and is cultivating generations of young people empowered to lead. The organization works with every student, developing their abilities to achieve their educational ambitions. The organization's nearly three-decade track record demonstrates higher college enrollment and graduation rates, significantly surpassing national benchmarks. Student Leadership Network advances educational equity by increasing access to higher education in under-resourced public schools nationwide through two models:

The Young Women's Leadership model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 25 schools nationwide.

The CollegeBound Initiative model develops a college-going school culture, creating high expectations and viable pathways for postsecondary success. It is currently being implemented at 55 schools nationwide, including 44 co-ed schools.

