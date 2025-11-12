MineHub integrates with Railinc to enhance rail shipment tracking data capabilities in North America.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce its integration with Railinc, a subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads (AAR) and the central data exchange for the North American rail industry. This integration enhances MineHub's rail tracking capabilities, providing customers unprecedented visibility and insights into their rail shipments from the moment an organization is listed on the waybill.

"We are thrilled to partner with Railinc and offer our customers unparalleled visibility into their rail shipments," said Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub. "This integration is a testament to our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and reliable supply chain solutions for the commodity markets."

Railinc serves as the digital backbone of the North American freight rail network, processing over 300 million daily transactions related to rail movements, including waybills and car movements1. It monitors over 11 million railcar movement events each day across more than 600 rail carriers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico2. These events capture individual railcar location changes, which may occur multiple times per journey. As the trusted hub for waybill data, Railinc provides the accuracy and reliability critical for seamless rail logistics connecting thousands of supply chain stakeholders.

This integration marks a significant advancement in MineHub's ongoing commitment to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that optimize supply chain operations. The partnership with Railinc offers several key benefits:

Direct access to comprehensive tracking updates from Railinc's authoritative rail event network, reducing reliance on supplier-provided data and ensuring more accurate and reliable information.

A richer and more complete dataset, including waybill details, estimated interchange times, and trip-level insights, allowing customers to make better-informed decisions and optimize their supply chain operations.

Faster, more accurate tracking updates with lower latency and a reduced risk of duplicate or erroneous events, contributing to increased operational efficiency and potential cost reductions for MineHub's customers.

Visibility across both inbound and outbound rail shipments through a single authorization process, streamlining the tracking experience and saving time for users.

A foundation for future feature development aimed at further streamlining operations and delivering measurable time and cost savings for MineHub customers, supporting the company's position in the industry.

By leveraging Railinc's extensive data network, MineHub continues to revolutionize the digital supply chain landscape, empowering customers with the insights and tools they need to optimize their operations and drive success in an increasingly competitive market.

About Railinc:

Railinc is the railroad industry's innovative and reliable resource for technology solutions. They support business processes and provide business intelligence that help railroads and rail equipment owners increase productivity, achieve operational efficiencies and keep their assets moving. Railinc is the industry's largest and most accurate source for real-time interline rail data.

Railinc is focused on creating value for the rail system. Their systems have been an integral part of the North American rail industry for almost 40 years. Beginning as an information technology department within the Association of American Railroads (AAR), Railinc has evolved to meet the dynamic information needs of the railroad industry. The company was established as a wholly-owned, for-profit subsidiary of the AAR in 1999.

About MineHub:

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

1 Railinc: Fact Sheet

2 Railinc: Guide for Railroads





