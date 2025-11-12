Last year, German network operators received 9,710 connection requests for battery storage systems planned for commissioning at the medium-voltage level. These requests correspond to a total of 400 GW/661 GWh. At the transmission network level, large-scale battery storage projects with a combined capacity of 51 GW have already been approved for development in the coming years.From ESS News Everyone is talking about battery storage, or more precisely, about the tsunami of applications and the difficulties in securing grid connection for large battery energy storage systems. The German Federal Network ...

