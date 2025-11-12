Campo Joins Leading Design and Technology Company Focused on Building Digital Products and Intelligent Experiences

Huge, the independent design and technology company, today announced the appointment of Josh Campo as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Campo joins Huge at a time of accelerating momentum for the firm, following its successful unification with Hero Digital, a period of double-digit growth, expanded AI capabilities, and a wave of new client partnerships.

Campo, an outcomes-driven industry leader in technology and experience transformation, brings more than 25 years of strategic and operational expertise helping Fortune 100 clients grow. Most recently, he served as CEO of Razorfish, where he led more than 2,000 media, CRM, and transformation experts to deliver measurable marketing outcomes for global brands. Known for his people-first leadership style, Campo cultivates cultures where creativity, collaboration, diversity, and purpose thrive.

Campo will focus on advancing Huge's Intelligent Experiences (IX) platform, expanding its global footprint, and deepening its service offerings across AI, human-centered design, and technology. His appointment marks a bold new chapter for Huge as it strengthens its position as the leading independent partner for brands seeking to innovate, grow at speed, and exceed consumers' ever-evolving expectations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Josh to Huge in the new year," said Jim Coleman, Executive Chairman of Huge. "Josh brings the perfect mix of creative vision, operational rigor, and deep industry expertise. His leadership will be instrumental as we double down on our commitment to building intelligent, people-centered experiences-where creativity and technology meet to deliver meaningful, personalized work that drives real impact."

"I've long admired Huge for its fearless ideas and purpose-driven innovation," said Campo. "In today's market, building products and experiences that connect with people on a human level is critical for the survival of brands. Huge is uniquely positioned to combine strategic design, data-driven creativity, and cutting-edge technology to solve real-world business problems. I'm excited to join this incredibly talented team and build on a culture that encourages experimentation and authenticity."

Campo succeeds Lisa De Bonis, who led the business through the sale and successful unification of Huge with Hero Digital. De Bonis will remain in an advisory role through the end of 2025 to ensure a seamless transition.

Coleman added, "We are grateful for Lisa's leadership and for her many contributions that have driven record double-digit growth and positioned Huge as a force in our industry. We look forward to continuing to work with Lisa and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

For more than 25 years, Huge has delivered many industry-defining firsts, from pioneering user-centered design and responsive web at scale, to reshaping how brands use digital platforms to grow their business. Huge helped transform experience from a functional need into a competitive advantage, and the company continues to lead with AI-driven personalization and human-centered innovation.

Most recently, Huge has rapidly expanded its AI-powered IX platform, which integrates design, data, and engineering to create adaptive, customer-centric digital products that drive growth. The company also has integrated its proprietary data engine, Huge LIVE, and deepened its offerings in data, machine learning, and customer experience optimization. With a growing roster of B2B and B2C client partnerships across technology, healthcare, consumer, and financial services, Huge is redefining how brands engage and convert through meaningful, measurable experiences.

About Huge

Huge is an independent design and technology company that creates intelligent experiences for the world's most ambitious brands. With offices across North America, Latin America, and Europe, Huge blends creativity, strategy, technology, and data to build impactful human-first digital experiences that perform for many of the world's most iconic brands. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112313647/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Valeene Wilson

Huge

valeene.wilson@hugeinc.com