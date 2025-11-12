Enabling multi-protocol IoT deployments on single hardware for smart metering, smart home and industrial applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, today announced its Unified Software Platform (USP) for LoRa Plus devices, which leverage fourth-generation LoRa® technology to enable advanced multi-protocol support. LoRa USP addresses a critical industry challenge: managing LoRaWAN®, Wireless M-Bus, Wi-SUN FSK, and proprietary protocols on a single hardware platform, eliminating the need for protocol-specific hardware variants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112410611/en/

Semtech Unveils Unified Software Platform (USP) for LoRa Plus

"Protocol fragmentation is a persistent challenge for utilities deploying smart metering at scale," said Robin Duke-Woolley, chief executive officer of Beecham Research. "Multi-protocol support on a single platform addresses a critical need, reducing inventory complexity while giving utilities enhanced infrastructure resilience and the flexibility to deploy the optimal connectivity solution for each environment."

"LoRa USP enables smart meter manufacturers to achieve economies of scale and network resiliency while giving utilities the flexibility to choose any microcontroller unit (MCU) partner and maximize return on software investment," said Shahar Feldman, Semtech's senior director of wireless ICs product marketing.

LoRa USP Key Benefits

LoRa USP succeeds LoRa Basics Modem as Semtech's multi-protocol firmware platform for LR20xx LoRa Plus radios, with backward-compatible build options for Generation 2 and 3 devices.

Single SKU deployment Reducing inventory complexity and manufacturing costs

Dynamic protocol selection Network flexibility based on deployment environment

Investment protection Open-source framework preserves software investments across hardware generations

Faster time-to-market Comprehensive examples and evaluation tools accelerate certification

Complete technical specifications and architecture details are available at Semtech's LoRa Unified Software Platform page.

Market Context

While the global smart metering market is projected to grow to $108 billion by 2034 at an annual rate of 14% according to Global Market Insights, the challenge of protocol fragmentation combined with regional frequency variations and legacy system requirements has forced meter manufacturers to maintain separate SKUs, increasing inventory costs and complexity.

According to IDC research, more than 80% of utilities and nearly 70% of meter vendors identify openness and interoperability as top priorities when selecting metering solutions. The availability of LoRa USP enables European and global utility companies to achieve the required backward compatibility for Wireless M-Bus and proprietary protocols used in walk-by/drive-by Automated Meter Reading (AMR) while deploying LoRaWAN for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). It significantly enhances the success of utilities through a single product offering from meter manufacturers.

Availability

LoRa USP is available now for LoRa Plus devices.

Semtech will demonstrate dual connectivity for smart metering with dynamic switching between LoRaWAN and wireless M-Bus at Enlit 2025 (Nov. 18-20, in Bilbao, Spain, booth #1.C42) with partners EMBIT and WEBDYN. A second demo will feature Wi-SUN stack with Semtech's LR2021 IC supporting both terrestrial and SATCOM networks.

At Enlit, Semtech will also showcase its comprehensive device-to-cloud cellular and satellite IoT solution, demonstrating end-to-end connectivity for utility and energy applications including:

HL7900E 5G Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) module Streamlined version of the HL7900 designed for cost-effective connectivity in smart metering applications

EM8695 RedCap module Globally certified mid-tier 5G connectivity for IoT deployments

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service solutions dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. LoRa Plus, LoRa USP and LoRa Basics are trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks, and trade names mentioned in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112410611/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Lozada

pr@semtech.com